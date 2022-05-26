Castles of Burgundy Crowdfunding Campaign Passes $1 Million

✖

The crowdfunding campaign for Castles of Burgundy: Special Edition has crossed the $1 million threshold. Launched earlier this week on Gamefound, a tabletop games-focused crowdfunding alternative to Kickstarter, the new version of Castles of Burgundy crushed its initial €50,000 goal and is currently sitting at €1,146,702 (or just about $1.25 million). This new version features upgraded components and artwork, but will have the same rules as the very popular original version of the game.

Originally published in 2011 and designed by Stefan Feld, Castles of Burgundy is a European-style strategy game in which players build a princedom around their castle, collecting various tiles from a common depot. At the start of each round, players roll two six-sided dice, which determine the type of tile they can add to the board and where they can place the tiles. Different tiles score different amounts of victory points, and players can use workers to manipulate their dice roll in order to get a different number if they need access to different kinds of tiles. Gameplay takes place over five rounds, with a winner determined at the end of the game based on victory points.

The crowdfunding campaign is one of three major tabletop projects that launched this week. Leder Games launched a Kickstarter for its space opera game Arcs, while Monolith Games launched a new Kickstarter for Batman: Gotham City Chronicles. Both of those crowdfunding campaigns are also expected to exceed $1 million in pledges.

Backers of the Castles of Burgundy: Special Edition will receive a copy of the game by pledging $102 or more. A cheaper version of the game without miniatures is also available. The Gamefound campaign will remain open through June 14th.

You can learn more about Castles of Burgundy: Special Edition here.