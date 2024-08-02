Chivalry 2 Ends Content Updates

Chivalry 2 launched back in 2021, giving fans of Torn Banner Studios’ brand of multiplayer hack-and-slash a big new world to jump into. Since then, the developers at Torn Banner have released several major content updates, giving players even more to do in Chivalry 2, while finally finishing the main storyline war between Argon II and Malric. Recently, the team dropped the next content update, which it then revealed will be the final content update for Chivalry 2. After more than three years of post-launch support, the team is moving on to the next project and building the next generation of the Chivalry universe.

While Torn Banner has officially put a bow on new content updates in Chivalry 2, the developers did say “This isn’t the end for Chivalry 2.” Fans can still expect the team to maintain the game with balance patches and bug fixes. They just won’t provide new content to build on the already sizeable package of things to do in the game. Plus, the team will keep online services like official servers and matchmaking open for the foreseeable future. Those could close at some point, but it doesn’t sound like players need to worry about that anytime soon.

That’s disappointing news for long-time fans, but Torn Banner has already announced that it has already started to staff up for the next game in the franchise. Torn Banner said, “We’ve been building our team in number and skillset to take on these following challenges, with a focused effort to ensure that when the next Chivalry title is released, it will utterly blow players away.” Unfortunately, that doesn’t give us any idea of when to expect that next game or what it might include, but it’s at least good to know that Torn Banner has something cooking now that it’s moving on from Chivalry 2.

If you’ve yet to jump into the medieval hack-and-slash game, Chivalry 2 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Despite the team stopping updates, now is a great time to get into the game since you’ll have all that content available to play right away. Plus, with the announcement, there will likely be a solid chunk of the playerbase coming back to check it out one last time, making it easier to find games to jump into.