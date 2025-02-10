Sid Meier’s Civilization 7 VR Announced

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII is essentially a digital board game. Firaxis Games and 2K’s 4X turn-based strategy game allows up to eight players to explore, expand, exploit, and exterminate across a vast map to become the greatest civilization in the world. Although there has been a physical tabletop version of the popular video game series, wouldn’t it be neat to have a fully digitized version of the in-game command table in your living room? It seems Meta Quest users soon will be able to experience just that with the newly announced virtual reality game Sid Meier’s Civilization VII VR.

As first announced at the Civ World Summit, a worldwide livestream celebrating the launch of Civilization VII, Civilization VII VR will be available exclusively for Meta Quest 3 and 3S when it launches in Spring 2025. While a specific date has not yet been announced, VR enthusiasts can add the game to their wishlist right now on Meta’s digital storefront. This unique version of the recently released strategy game is developed by the Melbourne-based game developer and publisher PlaySide Studios. Their name may sound familiar as they are tied to projects like Mouse: P.I. For Hire and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners.

As seen in the brief trailer, Civilization VII VR allows players to bring the command table virtually into their real-life living space. Incorporating some mixed-reality components, players can interact with the table with a new unique interface specifically designed for the Meta Quest 3 and 3S. Additionally, the iconic world leaders players choose, like Egypt’s Hatshepsut or the Phillippines’ Jose Rizal, can appear face-to-face with the player when certain actions occur.

“The award-winning Civilization strategy series comes to virtual and mixed reality for the first time in franchise history,” reads the game’s official description. “Experience a revolutionary new chapter from Firaxis Games with Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – VR… Take your place at the Command Table and immerse yourself as you build an empire to stand the test of time.”

“Chart a course for your people, engage with other leaders, research technological breakthroughs, and conquer or cooperate with rival civilizations as you explore the far reaches of the unknown world,” continues the description.

Civilization VII VR does differ from its recently released counterpart in terms of its multiplayer. On the Xbox, PlayStation, and PC versions, up to eight players can play a match together online. For this VR version, only up to four Meta Quest 3 and 3S players can play together. Additionally, a 2K and Meta Account are required to play the game online.

Civilization VII releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch on February 11th. However, players who grabbed the Founders or Deluxe Edition have had access to the game since February 6th. Upon its early access release, it received fairly favorable reviews. On the review aggregate site Metacritic, it holds an average score of 81 across 78 critic reviews. Although these reviews aren’t terrible, Firaxis has received plenty of feedback from its early access users, and is currently building a list of the most requested fixes by the community.