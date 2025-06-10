Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Gets First June Update

The first update of June has arrived for the acclaimed Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, bringing several improvements to the game. The update is live now on all platforms, but Steam users get the added benefit of new items added to the Steam Points Shop. Those who play on PC can redeem their points for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 items to celebrate this new patch. While this is a small bonus compared to the update, it is a nice touch by Sandfall Interactive and lets fans show off their love for the game.

Players in Clair Obscur: Expedition can enjoy new changes to the story gameplay. This includes the ability to rematch Simon after defeating him and various balance changes to the difficulties. Additionally, challenge modifiers have been added. These are usable once players have reached Act III and can be used at flag checkpoints.

Sandfall Interactive has also addressed various bugs and issues. A total of 297 problems have been resolved, with some major ones applying to different characters, saving issues, and stability. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’s system, settings, and localization have also been touched up.

Continue reading below for a full list of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’s Version 1.3.0 update patch notes today.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Ver 1.3.0 Patch Notes

clair obscur: expedition 33 parrying in combat.

Simon Rematch

Players can now rematch Simon after defeating him!

Story Mode Balancing

Story mode is our easiest difficulty setting.

Parry and dodge windows increased by 40%

Incoming damage reduced by 10% to 50%

Challenge Modifiers (Act III onward)

At flag checkpoints, players can now:

Limit max player damage to 99,999 or 999,999

Multiply enemy HP by x2, x5, x10, x20, x50, or x100

Bug Fixes (297 total, notable examples below)

Verso now gains Perfection correctly when in reserve

Simoso weapon will no longer cause lag due to memory leaks

General polish across collisions, terrain, and scripting

Cutscenes scale properly on ultrawide and non-standard resolutions

Fixed a bug where loading a save after resting at a different location would spawn the player at coordinate zero

Placeholder textures removed near Chromatic Boucheclier and his battlearena

Fixed performance drops from repeated resting on certain levels

Crash after dialogue sequences resolved

Fixed stability issues after extended play sessions

French voiceover now plays correctly when selected

System & Settings

Audio can now be muted or unmuted when the game is running in the background

Mouse and joystick sensitivity improvements

Manual save file renaming is now supported (EXPEDITION_XX format required. XX must be a value between 00 and 09.)

Localization

Rolling credits updated (added creature VO, refined IOI section)

Font size adjustments for Chinese, Japanese, and Korean

New strings added and minor text corrections implemented

Sandfall Interactive has updated Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 numerous times before. This patch is relatively small, but the bug fixes and changes to the story mode are welcome ones. The game’s success has been huge and the developer has teased the possibility of DLC.