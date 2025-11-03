Classic 2.5D Platformer Releasing on Xbox, PlayStation & Nintendo After 40 Years

Fans of classic retro 2-D platformers from the Atari era are getting a treat after 40 years, and it’s coming to every major console. Retro games have been enjoying widespread resurgences all over the place, thanks to Gen-Xers looking back on the games they played when they were kids. Now that those adults have money to burn, publishers are releasing everything from a LEGO Atari 2600 set to collections encompassing more than 150 titles. There’s a lot of nostalgia in these old games, and because their consoles and computers are ancient by today’s standards, they’re difficult to play.

Fortunately, that’s not a problem for fans of Montezuma’s Revenge, which is getting a new release in celebration of its 40th anniversary via Eastasiasoft. Montezuma’s Revenge was first released in 1984 on various systems, developed by Utopia Technologies, and published by Parker Brothers. You could have played it on an Atari 8-bit computer, the Atari 2600, ColecoVision, Commodore 64, the Apple II, or ZX Spectrum back in the day. The updated version is scheduled for release on December 10, 2025, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and the Microsoft Store for Windows.

If you’re from the United States and have visited Mexico only to find the water … problematic, you probably know what the title references. Fortunately, travelers’ diarrhea isn’t what the game is about. Instead, players take control of Panama Joe and take him through a labyrinthine adventure while exploring an underground Aztec temple belonging to Emperor Montezuma II. It’s filled with all manner of supernatural and squirmy enemies, traps, and deadly turns. Players collect jewels by killing enemies, and they must locate keys to open doors, collect equipment, and overcome challenges.

For a game that Robert Jaeger programmed exceptionally well for its period, it’s surprising that it took four decades to be re-released, but it’s finally happening. Eastasiasoft isn’t merely releasing the old game on new consoles, though the original is included and is playable. The entire experience has been updated to incorporate modern graphics and sounds into a 2.5D adventure, while maintaining the original theme, puzzles, and dangers. Montezuma’s Revenge: The 40th Anniversary Edition has been remade from the ground up, preserving the gameplay style, so it will feel familiar to older players while being entertaining to entirely new ones.

Montezuma’s Revenge: The 40th Anniversary Edition is both a treat for retro gamers and an homage to one of the best games of the early 1980s. The original is challenging, making it a bit harder than most, so some may remember it fondly, while others curse its very name. Whichever camp you find yourself in, if you played this game in the ‘80s, the 40th anniversary update was made for people like you. There was a sequel called Montezuma’s Return, a first-person action title released in 1997 for the Game Boy and Game Boy Color. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look as if that game is included, but one never knows what the future will bring.

