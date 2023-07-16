Classic Sonic the Hedgehog Reboots and Remakes Potentially in the Works

Over the last few decades, Sega has introduced gamers around the world to a number of beloved franchises. While Sonic the Hedgehog is the one that immediately springs to mind, there are several other greats, including Streets of Rage, Phantasy Star, and Super Monkey Ball. In an interview with Famitsu (translated by DualShockers), Sega president and COO Yukio Sugino hinted that “reboots and remakes” could be in the works from the company. Famitsu specifically referenced Samba de Amigo: Party Central as a possible example, but Sugino suggested that was closer to a new game in the series, as opposed to the types of reboots and remakes he has in mind.

“Of course, we have to do new things, but as with all IPs, we don’t havenew works or reboots,” Sugino told Famitsu. “We will develop while selectingwhich is appropriate at this timing for each IP, such as ‘This is thebest way to do this IP’. ‘Sonic’ is also SEGA’s signature IP, and inparallel with the new game, we are considering reboots and remakes.”

In terms of possible remakes, the Sonic Adventure games could be the best possibility. The Dreamcast games are held in high regard by fans, and by the people at Sega; earlier this year, Sonic Frontiers directorMorio Kishimoto referred to the games as “a legend.” Even more interesting, Sonic Frontiers seemed to hint at a possible remake of Sonic Adventure. Frontiers featured a flashback to the events of the Dreamcast game, but the scene in question seemed to feature unique differences that were not present in the original game, or the DX version that released later on other platforms.

While the Sonic Adventure games might make for the best possible remakes from Sega, additional rumors have been circulating about Skies of Arcadia. The Dreamcast RPG remains a fan favorite, and a reboot could help introduce a whole new generation to Vyse and the rest of the game’s cast. Whatever the case might be, Sega has no shortage of games and franchises that could stand to benefit. For now, fans will just have to wait and see what the future holds.

What Sega reboots would you like to see made? Do you think Sonic Adventure will get a remake?