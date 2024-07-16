College Football 25: Best Defensive Playbook

Now that EA Sports College Football 25 is finally here, players everywhere are rebuilding their Dynasties and hopping into Ultimate Team for online completion. If you truly want to dominate your opponent, you need to play great defense. After all, the other team can’t beat you if they don’t score any points. Unlike offensive playbooks, there are only about 10 different playbooks to choose from, but you’ll still want to pick the best one to set you up for success. Below, we’ll tell you our favorite defensive playbooks in EA Sports College Football 25 to give you a slight leg up on the competition.

Best Defensive Playbook in College Football 25

Colorado’s Travis Hunter catching the ball in EA Sports College Football 25.

It’s worth noting that, to some degree, your playbook selection should be based on the type of defense you want to play. If you’re playing ultra-aggressive, ball-hawking football, you might choose a playbook that lets you get more speed on the field in the form of defensive backs. More traditional teams would want to load up the line of scrimmage a little bit more (though not too much, this is college football, after all). However, there’s one playbook we’ve fallen in love with during our early time with EA Sports College Football 25.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Our preferred playbook is 3-3-5 Tite. The biggest reason behind this is that it gives you access to 3-3-5 Penny, which is a formation that Madden fans will recognize the second they see it. In College Football 25, one of the keys on offense is to spread out the defense, giving you room to run and make plays with the fluid new juke system. However, 3-3-5 Penny doesn’t let teams spread you out, which means you won’t struggle to stop the run as much as you might in other formations.

That doesn’t mean it can’t also be effective against the pass. In fact, we’d suggest sticking to this formation for the bulk of plays on defense. It’s incredibly versatile with its play packages. If you need a bit more coverage, you can switch to the Nickel scheme and find success there as well. Either way, the key here is keeping your defensive line pinched up front and forcing your opponent to play on the edges where you can take them down with your linebackers and DBs.

EA Sports College Football 25 is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S if you’ve purchased the Deluxe Edition. The Standard Edition launches on July 19th.