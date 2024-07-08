College Football 25 Gives Fans In-Depth Look at Gameplay With New Trailer

Last week, developer Electronic Arts announced that fans were getting their first real look at gameplay in EA Sports College Football 25 today. The 21-minute trailer went live earlier today, and EA more than delivered with an in-depth look at several aspects of College Football 25 during the head-to-head matchup between Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards and NCAA Football YouTuber Bordeaux. Unsurprisingly if you’re a long-time Bordeaux watcher, Edwards won out, using his knowledge of real-life football to give himself an edge. It also helped that the College Football 25 cover athlete was playing as himself, but it was a fun display of what players can expect when the game launches next week.

The new trailer (which you can watch above) wasn’t raw gameplay, but we saw a ton of footage interlaced with comments and highlights from the developers on-site. For example, the developers took time to point out new features like revamped passing. Players can now use both timing and left-stick leading to better place balls where only their receivers can catch them. The metered passing is the most intriguing part of the new passing mechanics. Using it well, you can put the ball right on the money, but even if your timing is off, you won’t sail a ball completely over your receiver’s head. It seems like a small change, but it should make passing feel much better.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since Edwards was in the building, the team also took time to highlight the running game. In the initial previews, it was mentioned several times that runningbacks feel more fluid. While you’ll want to wait until you get hands-on with College Football 25, the footage seen in this trailer definitely makes it look like that’s true. During Donovan’s first touchdown run (around the 2:20 mark), you can see how subtle stick movement lets the back shift his angle just enough to slice through Bordeaux’s defense. Again, it’s a small detail, but it sticks out because it will affect nearly every play.

The developers also dug into other mechanics including the changes they’ve made to pitching, the Wear and Tear system, hiding your defensive with coverage shells, and much more. It’s also worth noting this isn’t the final drop from EA. On July 9th, we’re getting the Ultimate Team reveal. The next day, College Football 25 is revealing its full roster and on July 11th, Road to Glory is finally getting its moment in the sun.

EA Sports College Football 25 launches on July 19th for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Remember, if you preorder the Deluxe Edition or MVP Bundle, you can jump in three days early.