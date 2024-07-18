College Football 25 Provides Team Builder Update

EA Sports College Football 25 launched into early access a few days ago, but was missing one crucial feature for Dynasty mode lovers: Team Builder. At the time, the developers at Electronic Arts didn’t announce when Team Builder would come to College Football 25 but did say that an update was coming on July 19th (the same day the Standard Edition drops). However, it looks like Electronic Arts has heard the fans and has released that announcement a few hours early. Today, EA gave fans that much-anticipated update on Team Builder and it’s incredible news for Dynasty fans in EA Sports College Football 25.

Electronic Arts revealed that its Team Builder website is officially going live tonight. The team didn’t provide an exact timing for the release, but it should be ready by the time the Standard Edition of College Football 25 releases. While we didn’t get that exact timing, the developers did provide an incredibly in-depth breakdown of exactly what you can do with Team Builder.

Once you log on to the site, you’ll start by creating your logo. You can set up to three total logos, giving you plenty of options for creating alternate uniforms. Speaking of uniforms, you can create up to five total presets, meaning there are technically 625 uniform combinations once you get into College Football 25. That’s a different uniform every game if you want. You can get as deep as you want during this stage, building your own brand with wacky jerseys and helmets, or keep it simple. It’s up to you.

After your five uniforms are set, you’ll then be able to customize your stadium. You start with one of the existing stadiums, but can then customize your crowd, field, and more. Finally, you can then create custom players to suit your playstyle. There are seven presets, but you’ll be able to edit their stats before exporting. If you don’t want to do all the work yourself, you can also download other players’ creations with ease.

Of course, most players will use this feature to create brand-new schools, but because you need to replace a school when you upload your Team Builder program, you could use this to update the look of your favorite real-world school. When you replace a team, you take its rivalries, coaching staff, and team records, giving you a fun way to give your favorite school a new, unofficial look.

EA Sports College Football 25 is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S if you’ve purchased the Deluxe Edition. The Standard Edition opens on July 19th.