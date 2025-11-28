Control 2 Leak Potentially Reveals Major Info Ahead of Announcement

A new leak that seems to be tied to Control 2, the upcoming game from developer Remedy Entertainment, may have revealed some major info ahead of an official announcement. In recent years, Remedy hasn’t shied away from the fact that it’s working on a sequel to Control. The studio behind Alan Wake 2 is also collaborating with Rockstar Games on remakes for Max Payne and Max Payne 2, but Control 2 is likely the primary new game that the company is toiling away on. Now, based on a recent leak, it looks like Remedy could be preparing to finally talk more about its next Control game quite soon.

Recently, a new trademark from Remedy was filed in Europe for the title “Control: Resonant”. The trademark listing itself doesn’t contain a whole lot of information, but it is known that this filing came directly from Remedy, so this is about as official as it gets. The initial conclusion to draw from this trademark is that Control: Resonant is the new name that Remedy has chosen for Control 2, but there’s also the possibility that it could be for something else entirely.

As for what Control: Resonant could be if not a video game, last year Remedy announced that it was partnering with Annapurna for a variety of TV and film projects related to Control and Alan Wake. At the time, not much information was shared about what this would actually result in, which left fans wondering when more might be revealed. There’s now the possibility that Control: Resonant could be the first such title to come about as a result of this collab.

Perhaps the thing that indicates most that Control: Resonant isn’t actually Control 2 is that Remedy itself has been calling its Control sequel by the name “Control 2” in official documentation for quite some time. Remedy’s own website even has a landing page dedicated to Control 2 that mentions the game by this title multiple times. This suggests that Control 2 has already been officially chosen as the name of the sequel and that Resonant will end up being something else completely.

For now, there are still more questions than answers when it comes to Control: Resonant and the true nature of this trademark. Hopefully, it won’t be long until Remedy chooses to share more about this mysterious project with its fanbase who are now more curious than ever.

