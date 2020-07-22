Critical Role's First Funko Pop Goes On Sale Today

Critical Role's first Funko POP! figure will go on sale this afternoon. The Vex'ahlia figure, which depicts the popular Ranger played by Laura Bailey riding on her iconic broom, will go on sale at 5pm PT (8pm ET) as part of Funko's VirtualCon. Fans can go to Funko.com to purchase one of these exclusive figures at that time with the chance to score one with an SDCC 2020 exclusive sticker (will ship randomly - others may get a standard summer convention exclusive sticker). The Pops will sell out quickly on the Funko website, but you'll have a second chance later tonight - presumably around 9pm PT (12:00am ET). At that time, fans will have the opportunity to buy the Vex Funko figure from Best Buy. The figure will be priced at $15 or less.

Critical Role is a popular web series featuring a group of voice actors playing Dungeons & Dragons. The series launched on Geek & Sundry back in 2015 and has turned into a web behemoth, spawning comic book series and art books, selling out theaters for live shows, and eventually spinning out into its own studio and production company. Critical Role even broke records when it raised over $12 million on Kickstarter for an animated series, which was later picked up by Amazon Prime and renewed for a second season. The series recently returned from an extended hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ComicBook.com broke the news last year that Critical Role had entered into a licensing agreement with several companies, including Funko. This is the first figure released as a part of that licensing arrangement, but we'll likely see even more in the coming months. Penguin Random House has also announced a new book as part of the aforementioned company, and agreements were also met with MacFarlane Toys and the apparel company Ripple Junction.

You can check out new episodes of Critical Role every Thursday at 7 PM PT on their Twitch channel, with VOD posted the following Monday on YouTube. You can find out all of the details about tonight's SDCC / Virtual Con Funko Pop releases right here.

