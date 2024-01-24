Critical Role's Midst Announces Third and Final Season

Critical Role's Midst podcast will begin its final season on February 14th. Today, Critical Role announced the third and final season of Midst, a weekly fiction podcast purchased by the streaming channel/production company last year. The science fiction podcast, which is created and narrated by the anonymous Third Person creative group, was originally an independent podcast but was purchased by Critical Role in March 2023, with the first two seasons re-mastered and put on Critical Role platforms.

The podcast is a "space-western" narrated by Third Person, a group of three anonymous performers who serve as semi-omniscient narrators. The story follows three protagonists – a crotchety outlaw, a struggling cultist, and a diabolical bastard – as they deal with the moon falling out of the sky as well as other more mundane threats such as murderers, monsters, and more.

In a press release announcing the third season, Critical Role noted that while Midst is coming to an end, they would be continuing their partnership with Third Person as "they explore more of this truly original and unique cosmos," hinting that more programming of some kind was ahead.

Critical Role has slowly expanded their business beyond their core streaming show and channel, with Midst just one of several new projects that has launched in the last year. The show's Darrington Press has steadily increased its lineup of games, with the Candela Obscura TTRPG launched and promoted via a monthly Candela Obscura show as well as several other products including the positively reviewed Queen By Midnight. Additionally, Critical Role is also supporting Tales of Kenzera: Zau, a new video game made by The Legend of Vox Machina voice actor Abubakar Salim's new Surgent Studio.