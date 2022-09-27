Cyberpunk 2077 Director Gets Emotional After Meteoric Rise

One of the directors at CD Projekt Red has found themselves overcome with emotion after the recent rise of Cyberpunk 2077. Following the launch of the new anime series on Netflix, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a massive boost in players across all platforms. While the game got off to a hot start when it first launched in 2020, that prominence was short-lived due to the title's rough state at the time. Now, nearly two years after releasing, it seems those within CD Projekt Red are beyond happy that the game is getting a new lease on life.

In a recent discussion on Twitch (via Reddit), Cyberpunk 2077 quest director Paweł Sasko opened up about what it has been like to see the game become so massive over the past week. Sasko explained that even though the game launched in a rough state back in 2020, many members of the development team at CD Projekt Red have still been working hard on improving Cyberpunk 2077. To see that this work has now been rewarded with such a massive influx of players is something that made Sasko greatly emotional and led to him reflecting on the past.

"It's hard to express, when you're putting so much heart and work into something. And you know for some of us it's been six, seven, eight years sometimes, especially for those who started at the very beginning," Sasko said. "So to have this moment, of people liking something that we did, it's really feeling a bit unreal. That finally people are appreciating it. [...] But it's good to be back. It's f***ing good to be back."

In all likelihood, this sentiment it one that is shared by many developers within CD Projekt Red. What's even more encouraging is that Cyberpunk 2077 likely has the potential to grow even larger in the coming months. CD Projekt has already confirmed that the first and only major expansion for the game, Phantom Liberty, is set to arrive at some point in 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. Whether or not this DLC is able to take Cyberpunk 2077 to new heights remains to be seen, but it seems like a number of fans will eagerly now be waiting for its arrival next year.

[H/T Games Radar]