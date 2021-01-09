Cyberpunk 2077 Mod Gives The Witcher 3 Fans Exactly What They Wanted

✖

A new Cyberpunk 2077 mod gives The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt fans exactly what they wanted since the game was first and fully revealed a few years ago. While CD Projekt Red first announced Cyberpunk 2077 back in 2013, it didn't reveal the game until 2018, and that's because development didn't fully begin until after The Witcher 3 released in 2015. That said, when it was revealed, the Polish developer surprised fans with the game's first-person perspective. If you remember the gameplay reveal of Cyberpunk 2077, this was a big, and rather controversial, talking point, and this is primarily because of The Witcher 3.

Many of those anticipating Cyberpunk 2077 the most were those that got to see first hand what CD Projekt Red is capable of with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, one of the best games of all time, and a game that unraveled from a third-person perspective.

After The Witcher 3, many gamers looking forward to Cyberpunk 2077 were disappointed to see it restricted to first-person. Right now, the only time the game is in third-person is during some cutscenes and whilst driving, or at least players have the option to drive from a third-person perspective. That said a new mod not only corrects this, but makes the whole game playable in third-person, though, as you would expect, the final product is far from polished and ideal.

If CD Projekt Red wanted to make a splash, they would implement their own third-person option. Not only would this go a long way with fans of The Witcher, but would bring in many new players that don't like first-person perspective games. That said, in the meanwhile, and if you're on PC, you can download the free mod above to enjoy the game from a different perspective.

