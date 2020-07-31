Cyberpunk 2077 Reveals Promising New Details

✖

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release worldwide this November via the PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. And so far, it looks like not only a 2020 GOTY contender, but a contender for the game of the generation. It simply looks impressive. And the crazy thing is, there's still so much of the game we haven't seen. In fact, the bulk of the game remains a mystery.

When you have a game as big and ambitious as Cyberpunk 2077, there are a lot a of details to reveal. And despite years of CD Projekt Red revealing these details, there's still plenty to share, which is exactly what one developer at the Polish studio recently did.

According to CD Projekt Red's Miles Tost, the Polish studio has an entire tea, dedicated to open-world design, and this team is pretty big thanks to the complexity of the game's open world. Speaking about the open world, Tost confirms that following the completion of the prologue, players will be able to explore the game freely. Of course, this comes with a host of design headaches, but it sounds like the team has figured it out.

Not only can players almost immediately explore the entire map, but they can cause utter chaos in it. And unlike Grand Theft Auto, there are some serious implications for this. For example, you may kill a quest giver or cause so much chaos that you will be a big target of the Night City police, who will label V as "Cyberpsycho." Making things even crazier is the fact that there are of course other cyberpsychos running around the city, who you can run into, and sometimes these encounters will play into the story.

And of course, all the choices you're making whilst doing all of this will impact everything around you. And as you progress through the game, it will take into account your choices, your background, and spit out something different depending on what these choices are.

Lastly, Tost confirms there's environmental destruction, though for now, it's unclear how complete this feature is and how it will tie into a player's ability to cause chaos.

H/T, Madqueen Show and Wccftech.

