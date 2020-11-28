New Cyberpunk 2077 Features Mean Fewer Problems for Players

✖

Cyberpunk 2077's newly-revealed features mean fewer problems for players when the game releases on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia next month. In the build-up to release, CD Projekt Red's marketing push for Cyberpunk 2077 has led to a slab of new gameplay footage and information about the game, including the reveal of new features, previously unannounced or unconfirmed. For example, players will be able to toggle off nudity. Why is this important? Well, it's not that important if you don't have a sensitivity to nudity, but it's big news for Twitch streamers hoping to stream the game.

In addition to being able to toggle nudity off, streamers will be able to toggle off licensed music. When toggled off, all licensed music will be replaced with original music. With these two things toggled off, streamers should be able to avoid any DMCA claims, which have been ransacking the Twitch community the past couple of months.

Meanwhile, CD Projekt Red has also confirmed that every save file is marked with the life path, so players can easily distinguish their playthroughs in save files, or at least to an extent. It's unclear if there are any similar tricks for distinguishing playthroughs with the same life path. That said, the number of players playing more than one playthrough with the same life path is going to be minuscule enough that it won't be a big problem if there aren't any trick for this.

Lastly, CD Projekt Red has confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 supports cross-gen saving. What does this mean? It means you can transfer your saves from PS4 to PS5 and your saves from Xbox One to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

This trio of features may not seem like a big deal, but to some players, they are, and more importantly, they add up. Cyberpunk 2077 is loaded with some very handy features like these, which should go a long way in improving the experience of playing it.

