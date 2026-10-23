Cyberpunk 2077 Quietly Adds New Witcher Gear in Latest Update

Cyberpunk 2077 players can now access new gear from The Witcher 3, surprising players even as the 2.5 Update has gone live. While CD Projekt Red’s latest patch primarily focuses on Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ second season, CD Projekt Red has snuck in some content from its other major franchise. Players have discovered these five items that are inspired by Geralt of Rivea’s adventure. Better yet, the items are available for free and don’t require players to complete a difficult challenge. For fans of both franchises, it’s an unexpected crossover that makes the latest update even more appealing.

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The Cyberpunk 2077 2.5 update already introduces plenty of reasons to revisit the RPG, including dual-wielding weapons, additional quests, and expanded character customization. There’s also a new storyline involving Night City founder Richard Night and additional ways to personalize V’s appearance. Yet, there was no mention of the Witcher gear by CD Projekt Red or in the patch notes. Although the items don’t introduce an entirely new adventure, they offer some welcome surprises for longtime CD Projekt Red fans and show the studio’s continued support of both series.

The discovery was highlighted by Synth Potato on X, who credited fellow user @vinalxo for identifying the hidden additions. This includes five new Witcher-inspired items available in Cyberpunk 2077, with each referencing equipment or accessories from CD Projekt Red’s fantasy franchise. The most recognizable additions are the Ursine Jacket and Ursine Pants, which take inspiration from the Bear School armor in The Witcher 3.

Cyberpunk 2.5 has secretly added a series of Witcher 3 themed items including:



– Sihil sword

– Professor Spectacles

– Ursine Jacket

– Ursine Pants



You can get these at V’s apartment after Arianne contacts you about a gift via text.



Special thanks to @vinalxo for letting me… pic.twitter.com/K01nzSIqbt — Synth Potato🥔 (@SynthPotato) October 23, 2026

Players can also acquire the Professor’s Spectacles, the distinctive glasses Geralt can purchase during the Open Sesame! quest in the Hearts of Stone expansion. The remaining two additions are weapons. The Sihil Sword features ancient inscriptions and a distinctive blade decorated with sharp rivets, drawing inspiration from the swords of The Witcher universe. Meanwhile, the Boar Carver is a smaller knife resembling the one Geralt uses to collect trophies from defeated monsters.

Fortunately, collecting the new Cyberpunk 2077 Witcher gear is straightforward. Players should watch for a message from Ariadne, who introduces a brand ambassador opportunity involving new clothing. After progressing through the conversation and receiving confirmation that a gift has arrived, players can return to V’s original apartment in Watson. The equipment can be collected from a delivery near the apartment entrance.

Cyberpunk 2077 players can effectively roleplay as Geralt and take to the streets of Night City in style. It wouldn’t be surprising to see some players start a new game and customize their V to look like Geralt and complete the image. It’s also a welcome reminder that CD Projekt Red hasn’t completely finished surprising Cyberpunk 2077 players. With the 2.5 update already offering new gameplay features, quests, and customization options, these hidden Witcher items provide another reason to explore Night City again.