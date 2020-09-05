New Update on Cyberpunk 2077 Brings Lots of Great News

✖

A new update on Cyberpunk 2077's release has PlayStation, Xbox, and PC gamers boarding the hype train en masse. Cyberpunk 2077 has been in development for a long time, and it's been delayed a couple of times as well. Over time, some of its initial hype flattened out a bit. Further, fans have been worried another delay could happen again. That said, this won't be happening.

During its latest earnings call, CD Projekt Red confirmed the game will not be getting delayed again. Normally, it wouldn't be worth putting a great deal of stock in this sentiment, but this was made in front of investors. In other words, CD Projekt Red is very confident this date will be hit. And you don't even need to take CD Projekt Red's word on this. After all, actions speak louder than words. Thankfully, there's some of this as well. It's also been revealed the game is preparing to enter certification.

That's not all though. CD Projekt Red has also confirmed it won't be following in the footsteps of some publishers and developers by charging $70 for the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Rather, just like on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, the game will cost $60.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia and it's set to release worldwide on November 19.

"Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis

obsessed with power, glamour and body modification," reads an official pitch of the game. "You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset, and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you."

For more coverage on Cyberpunk 2077 -- including the most recent news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or continue to the relevant links below: