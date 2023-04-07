Free Dead by Daylight Item Code Celebrates New Game's Launch

Dead by Daylight codes give players limited-time chances to earn in-game rewards like Bloodpoints and cosmetics, and this week, all Dead by Daylight players can get the latter by redeeming a code that's been offered up in celebration of a new game. Behaviour Interactive announced this week that it's giving players a free charm modeled after Dwight, the character who's one of the original four Survivors and is often regarded as one of the faces of the game. An expiration date for this particular code wasn't confirmed, but these codes do tend to expire after a while, so you'll want to enter the code "LETSROLL" sooner rather than later in the game to make sure you don't miss out on this.

No, the code is not being given away because of Meet Your Maker, the new community-driven deathtrap-building game from Behaviour, but that'd be a good guess considering that game just launched this week and happens to be free for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Instead, this code is attached to Dead by Daylight: The Board Game, the tabletop adaptation of the Dead by Daylight experience which Behaviour and Level 99 Games put together via community support on Kickstarter. That game officially launched today on April 7th hence the "LETSROLL" pun not so subtly used in that code.

A preview of the Dead by Daylight charm modeled after Dwight can be seen below. It's meant to look like not only the character himself but also a miniature that someone playing the game might use.

🎲 Let's roll! Dead by Daylight: The Board Game is now available.



Take the board game with you: Redeem code LETSROLL in the in-game store to unlock a Dwight miniature Charm! pic.twitter.com/lEbB95B9Gd — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) April 7, 2023

The board game got funded without issue but did hit a bit of a snag towards the end of the month when it was revealed that not everyone who backed the game would be getting their copies early as expected. That wasn't the case for most people in North America, however, so some still got their game earlier than others as intended. Regardless, the game is out now, so if you can find it in stock somewhere, you can check out Dead by Daylight from a much different perspective.

As for Meet Your Maker, Behaviour did run a cross-promotion for that one as well that offered Dead by Daylight players in-game items. While it's free on PlayStation Plus right now, Meet Your Maker is also on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC platforms.