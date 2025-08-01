Dead by Daylight Rumor Reveals What’s Coming Next to the Game

The next update for the hit horror game Dead by Daylight has been leaked giving fans a potential sneak peek at upcoming content. According to the leak, fans can expect more crossover content from a major series, one that has already made an appearance in the game. Additionally, the leak suggests another Killer being added, one that may surprise fans.

According to the leak, fans can expect content from Resident Evil 7: Biohazard to come to Dead by Daylight to be added in November. This is to include Jack Baker, Ethan, and Rose. The most likely inclusion is Jack Baker as a Killer with Ethan and Rose as Survivors. Some fans were skeptical due to Ethan’s face hardly being shown, but others shared their support for this idea.

The other part of this leak pointed toward a yeti-like Killer being added in September. Previous leaks have pointed toward this being an Asian-themed leak, while some players believe this lines up with a Star Wars prediction. If this is the case, players may be able to enjoy Dead by Daylight as a Wampa.

These leaks come from the same Dead by Daylight fan who reportedly leaked the Houndmaster, Tokyo Ghoul, and Springtraps abilities. This does not necessarily mean these new leaks are true, but it does make one wonder. Still, it is best to wait for an official confirmation by Behavior Interactive before assuming these crossovers are coming.

Dead by Daylight has seen numerous collaborations over the years, with The Walking Dead being one of the most recent. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Capcom bring even more content to the horror game. Only time will tell if these leaks are true, but it would be interesting to see how Jack Baker and a Wampa play.

