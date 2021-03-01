New Demon Slayer Game Trailer Focuses on Giyu

A new trailer and screenshots for the upcoming Demon Slayer video game, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Keppuutan, focus on the franchise's Water Hashira, Giyu Tomioka. The trailer specifically shows off Giyu fighting with Inosuke Hashibira, another ally of protagonist Tanjiro Kamado that recently had his own trailer shared online. Giyu is the first real member of the Demon Slayer Corps that Tanjiro meets and he quickly becomes a major supporting character throughout the manga and anime.

The trailer, which you can check out above courtesy of Gematsu uploading the region-locked original, shows off Giyu's watery swordplay and techniques. While Tanjiro might be the franchise's protagonist, Giyu has far more experience overall, and it certainly shows in the way he battles with Inosuke. At this point, considering the expansive roster of the source material, there could still be plenty of character-specific trailers to come, but it's possible that the game will only focus on a select few.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Keppuutan is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in Japan this year. It is being developed by CyberConnect2, developer of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot among other titles. Broadly speaking, Kakarot has been received fairly well. Aniplex will publish the game with Ufotable and Shueisha as producers. Should it come west, it is almost a guarantee that the game will be localized to some other name and have a different publisher here. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Demon Slayer franchise right here.

