Dexter: Resurrection Seemingly Returning to Iconic Series Location

Dexter: Resurrection will reportedly be returning to an iconic location from the original series. Dexter is one of the biggest shows out there and is best known for its tense drama, rich characters, and moral quandaries. The original show ran from 2006 – 2013 for eight seasons, all of which were set in glorious Miami. The location was as much of a character to the series as any real person in Dexter as the Cuban music, diverse cast, and the city’s blistering heat were all depicted authentically in the serial killer series. It’s something that felt very familiar when fans returned to the setting in the recent prequel series Dexter: Original Sin.

However, the sequel series Dexter: New Blood had a major change in setting. In the last episode of the original series, Dexter Morgan faked his death and moved to the Pacific Northwest. Naturally, New Blood had to keep him away from Miami and decided to move him to a fictional upstate New York town called Iron Lake. It was filled with snow and made for a strong contrast to the original series, which was by design. It has since been confirmed that sequel series Dexter: Resurrection is going to take place in New York City. The show will once again put Dexter in a new, unfamiliar setting, which should invite new challenges for the anti-hero.

Dexter: Resurrection Will Include Miami Scenes

With all of that said, it does look like Miami may make a return in Dexter: Resurrection. As spotted by fan site Dexter Daily, a casting call for Resurrection is looking for Latino and Latina actors to portray extras/patrons at a “Miami lounge”. The scenes will be shot in Manhattan, New York, but it seems likely these will be interior scenes shot inside of a sound stage. Dexter: Resurrection has already confirmed that Angel Batista will return as a series regular character in the ten episode revival, so it’s possible we will either get flashbacks to when Dexter was still living in Miami or we could even see other iconic characters back in Miami being called upon by Angel or even Dexter himself.

There’s heavy speculation that fan favorite character Joey Quinn will return in Dexter: Resurrection, a character who is likely to be hanging around in a Miami lounge. We’re not sure what came of the detective after Deb died, but actor Desmond Harrington has been very coy when asked about whether or not he would appear in the sequel series. Although the original series was set in Miami, everything after the pilot (minus some B-roll shots of exteriors) was filmed around California, typically Long Beach.

Similarly, New Blood had a Miami flashback. It was largely interior scenes, but there was an exterior shot of a circus-y building which was shot in Massachusetts. So, this wouldn’t be the first time another state was used to film Miami scenes in the series. It’s also entirely possible that a second unit team is capturing new exterior shots in Miami as well, but it remains to be seen. Either way, it’ll be a lot of fun to see Miami again. Not much else is known about Dexter: Resurrection, but it will star Peter Dinklage as the villain and Uma Thurman as his right hand woman. James Remar will also return as Harry Morgan and Jack Alcott will reprise his Dexter: New Blood role of a teenage Harrison Morgan.

The show seems to follow Dexter Morgan after awakening in a hospital following his near-fatal gunshot wound. It seems like he will break out of police custody and attempt to reconnect with his son in New York City, which is likely bound to cause all kinds of problems. Rumors indicate that Showtime is planning multiple seasons for Dexter: Resurrection, so fans can expect Michael C. Hall to return as the beloved serial killer in another year or two if that all pans out. As of right now, fans will just have to sit tight and wait for Dexter: Resurrection to premiere this summer.