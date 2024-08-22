Diablo 4 is Bringing Back March of the Goblins Event Soon

Recently, developer Blizzard Entertainment brought back the Mother’s Blessing event in Diablo 4. This limited-time event gives players a massive boost to XP gain and Gold drops, making it a fan-favorite event for Diablo 4 players. Today, the team revealed it’s bringing back another old event to celebrate Season 5. Next week, Diablo 4 players will get to jump into the March of the Goblins event once again, and with the improvements made to loot over the past few seasons, players should expect to see some big drops this time around. The March of the Goblins event kicks off on August 27th and runs until September 3rd.

If you weren’t around for the previous March of the Goblins event in Diablo 4, it’s an event where Blizzard ups the number of Treasure Goblins seen around Sanctuary. In addition to finding Goblins more often, players will also encounter them in pairs and find more Greed Shrines, upping the number seen even higher. These Goblins are a great source of rare materials needed for crafting and are guaranteed to drop at least one Legendary item.

Of course, veteran players might not be as excited by the latter, but it’s a great way for new players to quickly better their gear. We don’t know the exact rate at which Treasure Goblins will pop up, but last time players found routes to follow that paid out with tons of Goblins per loop. Blizzard may change those routes, so it’s worth checking the community on Reddit once the event goes live.

Diablo 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The March of the Goblins event starts on August 27th and runs for a week. We’re currently in the middle of Season 5 in Diablo 4, so Blizzard may add another event or two before we get to Season 6. Of course, that season will coincide with the launch of Diablo 4‘s first expansion the Vessel of Hatred. It’s bringing a ton of new content to the game, including a brand-new character class called the Spiritborn. On top of that, players will have access to four Mercenaries to assist in combat and a new region to explore called Nahantu. The jungle-based region is where Mephisto is enacting the next step in his plan for domination, so expect to see a bunch of the Prime Evil as you explore its depths.