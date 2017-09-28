Diablo Won’t Have Any Reveals At This Year’s BlizzCon

We're just over a month away from BlizzCon 2017, the yearly celebration of all Blizzard franchises, and while we're sure to get our fair share of reveals at the event for games like Overwatch and World of Warcraft, there's one franchise that won't be getting anything – at least, not at the show.

While Diablo III will be getting a cool retro-ized dungeon as part of its latest celebration, it doesn't look like it'll be getting anything else, as the publisher doesn't have anything planned for reveal. Speaking in the Blizzard forums, community manager Brandy Camel noted, "This year, we want to give you a heads-up that while Diablo will be on the show floor, we won't be making any new Diablo announcements.

"There will be a time for that at some point in the future, but that time is not now."

So something is in the works at the Blizzard studios besides that old-school dungeon, but it doesn't sound like the team is ready to reveal just what it is yet. That said, Blizzard will now likely step up and reveal something from another franchise to keep fans happy – or it just might announce something new entirely.

After all, it announced Overwatch during BlizzCon a few years back, and it suddenly became one of Blizzard's biggest franchises, despite the fact that the company is working diligently to weed out the "bad eggs" that are doing a lot of trash talk within it. So a new reveal of Heroes, modes or maybe even a new territory to battle in would make sense, though, obviously, Blizzard had nothing to confirm at this time.

And with StarCraft Remastered making the rounds, there's a good chance we could see another kind of old-school announcement tie in with it, though we're still waiting to see what that is.

Whatever the case, we'll find out what's going on with BlizzCon in just a few weeks, and fill you in with whatever announcements the publisher has planned. It's sure to be a lot of fun anyway, whether you're a Warcraft fan, an Overwatch fan, or a lover of another popular Blizzard franchise. (There's plenty to go around.)