New Digimon Story: Time Stranger Trailer Shows Off Special Moves

The highly anticipated new Digimon Story: Time Stranger game comes out on October 3rd. While we still have a few months to wait, Bandai Namco can’t help but keep the hype train rolling. Today, a new Digimon Special Moves trailer has arrived. This is the second trailer showing off animations for several iconic Digimon doing their special moves in battle. And it has many fans feeling even more excited for the game to arrive.

Time Stranger will be the first new Digimon Story in almost ten years. That means it’s got some big shoes to fill. Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth is widely considered one of the best games in the franchise, which means expectations for Time Stranger are through the roof. From what we’ve seen of the game so far, many gamers are hopeful it can live up to those expectations.

Despite a surprising cap on FPS, the gameplay footage looks to show a robust and thriving Digital World for players to explore. Previous trailers and previews have shown off a variety of different areas, from the human world to several regions in The Digital World: Illiad. In these clips, we’ve seen the Digimon at work and play, but this latest Digimon Story: Time Stranger highlights several battle animations.

The trailer isn’t a particularly long one, clocking in at just around a minute long. However, it manages to showcase a ton of fan-favorite Digimon showing off their signature moves.

No New Digimon Reveals in Latest Time Stranger Trailer

Alas, there are no new Digimon reveals in this latest trailer. Instead, it’s a compilation of battle animations for several previously confirmed Digimon. From social media posts to previous gameplay trailers, we’ve got a good sense of several Digimon that will be featured in the game. But that doesn’t mean surprises aren’t in store. In total, Digimon Story: Time Stranger will feature over 450 Digimon. So, there’s certainly room for more reveals ahead of release, even if this trailer didn’t offer them.

Even with no new reveals, the trailer is worth watching just for a taste of what’s to come. We’ve got several beloved Digimon making appearances, from Angewomon to Raidramon to Lilithmon and beyond. The clips showcase Digimon from Rookie level to Ultimate and beyond, giving a good range of what battle animations will look like in Time Stranger. These animations really show how far the graphics have come from the days of Cyber Sleuth, really letting each Digimon shine in battle. This, combined with prior footage of new battle mechanics, suggests this could be the most in-depth Digimon RPG yet.

Digimon Story: Time Stranger is available for pre-order now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam. Pre-order bonuses include Black Agumon, as showcased in the special moves trailer, and Black Gabumon. For the full pre-order details, check out our pre-order guide.

Are you planning to pre-order Digimon Story: Time Stranger? Do you have a favorite battle animation so far? Let us know in the comments below!