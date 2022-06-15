New Digimon Survive Trailer Released

✖

Digimon Survive publisher and developer Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for the upcoming video game, which is described as a "hybrid visual novel and tactical RPG," ahead of its release. The new Digimon video game is officially set to release for the PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on July 29th, and the new trailer offers a good look at the game's combat and visual novel elements.

Somewhat strangely, the trailer is being promoted as if it were the announcement of the video game's release date despite the fact that it was confirmed as releasing in North America on July 29th back in April. It's possible that the company simply wants to reiterate this fact more broadly, attached to new footage, given the fact that it was previously delayed over and over again.

"First of all, we'd like to thank you for your continued patience and support for Digimon Survive," a statement from Digimon Survive producer Kazumasa Habu stated in part back when it was delayed into 2022. "Our original goal was to launch Digimon Survive in 2021. However, due to the need to allocate more time to development, it is necessary to move the game's release date to 2022. While this decision hasn't been an easy one, we want to make sure we use this extra time to enhance the quality of the game."

It’s been a long time coming, but Digimon Survive is almost here! Check out the latest trailer #RoadToSurvive pic.twitter.com/MfZkfYfrZt — Digimon Games (@digimon_games) June 15, 2022

"After getting lost on a school trip, Takuma Momozuka finds himself transported to a world inhabited by ferocious foes and new allies," the official description of Digimon Survive from Bandai Namco reads. "Join Takuma and his friends as they fight their way back home. Craft your story in this thrilling visual novel with turn-based combat."

As noted above, Digimon Survive is set to release for the PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on July 29th. It is available to pre-order wherever such things are sold. The PS4 and Xbox One versions are compatible with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles, respectively. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Digimon video game right here.

