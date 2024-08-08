D23 Reveals to Be Streamed in Fortnite with Rewards to Earn

D23 is set to take place this weekend, and the partnership between Disney and Epic Games will be on full display during the event. Not only will there be Fortnite reveals happening during the show, but the Disney Horizons Live from D23 showcase will be livestreamed in the game. The livestream will take place on Saturday, August 10th at 8:30 p.m. PT, and players can watch using the island code 7908-6413-2516, or from the Homebar in Discover. Players will have until August 16th to watch it, and the presentation will be on loop. As a gift, anyone that watches for at least 10 minutes will receive a special in-game gift!

The gift in question is a Peelverine Plush Back Bling. As the name implies, Peelverine is an amalgam of Wolverine and Peely, and it works surprisingly well, given the yellow colorations of both. There’s also some stuffing/banana pouring out of tears in the costume, and each of his claws looks like a slice of banana. Players will also receive some XP, though it’s not clear how much. Epic Games has noted that the Back Bling is not a true exclusive, and will be available in the Shop “at a later date.” However, it will come with a cost, so those interested in getting it without dropping any V-Bucks will want to tune into the stream! An image of the Back Bling can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Disney Horizons Live from D23 showcase will be hosted by Disney Experiences chairperson Josh D’Amaro, and there will also be “a few special guests.” At this time, we have no idea who those might be, but hopefully D23 will have a lot of interesting things to reveal for Fortnite fans! It’s possible we could learn more about Season 4 during the stream, which is expected to begin sometime this month. That would work out nicely, as the new season is rumored to have a Marvel theme. It’s also possible that we could see the official reveal of the recently leaked X-Men skins, which include designs based on Cyclops, Jubilee, and Colossus. Those leaks suggest that the skins will be made available on August 12th.

Are you planning to watch the Disney Horizons Live from D23 showcase in Fortnite? What do you think of the Peelverine Back Bling? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!