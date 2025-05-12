Disney Dreamlight Valley Players Have a Big Problem With the Game’s Uncrafting Station

The most recent big update for Disney Dreamlight Valley added what many players believed would be a very welcome change. The new Uncrafting Station allows players to break an item back down to its original components, once they no longer need it. While the concept is good (and some would say overdue), many players have taken issue with its implementation. The Uncrafting process is not free, as it requires that the player spend some of their precious Dreamlight first. Dreamlight is not a paid currency, but it is hard to come by in the game, and players are questioning why this requirement exists in the first place.

On the Disney Dreamlight Valley subreddit, players have been calling out the bizarre move on the part of the developers. User nigliazzo5626 noted that Dreamlight is “free currency and they’re still stingy.” Meanwhile, others suggested that Gameloft should change the requirement from a Dreamlight cost to coins instead. Since the game doesn’t have all that much to spend coins on, it would help to balance out the requirements, allowing players to use their Dreamlight on more important things, like opening new Realm doors as they become available. Still, some think there shouldn’t be any cost for Uncrafting in the first place.

players have much better things to spend dreamlight on, like the game’s various realms

“All you’re doing is taking something you already owned and breaking it down into its base components. You aren’t creating anything new. Plus, it’s not like this is a competitive game. So like why? Other than it just being an inconvenience to players,” writes Reddit user isabeauthered.

Over the last few years, the developers of Disney Dreamlight Valley have shown that they do listen closely to the players, and take their opinions seriously. We’ve seen this play out a lot through surveys, which have greatly shaped the game into what it is today. Not only has Gameloft allowed players to weigh in on future characters, but the developers have also let them decide whether Star Path items should return through the Premium Shop. The team clearly takes player feedback seriously, so it will be interesting to see how (or if) Uncrafting changes over time. Hopefully the team can find some way to improve on the concept to make it more enjoyable for players.

The next free update to Disney Dreamlight Valley isn’t set to arrive until sometime this summer. If there’s enough outcry over the Uncrafting Station in the weeks leading up to that arrival, it’s possible we could see a change made. For the time being though, players should avoid using the Uncrafting Station if they happen to be low on Dreamlight. It’s better to hang on to that existing item in the inventory for now, as opposed to wasting a rare resource that could be better allocated.

