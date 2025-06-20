Disney Dreamlight Valley Celebrates Pride Month with New Free Collection

Gamers have been enjoying the latest Disney Dreamlight Valley update, which finally brings some answers about Skull Rock. Between recruiting Peter Pan and naming the Forgotten, there’s a ton of new content in the game. But Gameloft isn’t letting Pride Month pass by without a new, rainbow-themed collection to celebrate the occasion. Today, Disney Dreamlight Valley officially revealed its new Pride 2025 item collection along with a code to get everything for free!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Disney Dreamlight Valley fans are more than used to some of the most exciting items being locked behind a paywall. Whether it’s through the grind of earning Moonstones or buying your way through the Premium Star Path, much of the best decor in the Valley comes at a price. But in celebration of Pride Month, Gameloft is offering the entire new collection of Pride-themed items entirely for free.

The new Pride 2025 items in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The new Disney Dreamlight Valley Pride 2025 collection features a total of 4 items, with everything from decor to accessories and beyond. The full list of items includes:

Joy and Rainbows Sweater

Joy and Rainbows Umbrella

Gleam Festive Pennants

New Photo-Mode Frame

Everything except the photo-mode frame appears in the official promo image above, so you can get a look at what’s in store. Gamers can get everything in the new Disney Dreamlight Valley Pride 2025 collection by redeeming the code DDVPRIDE25. The code does not expire, so you can grab these items whenever you find the time to log in and enter the code.

How to Redeem Codes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To get the Pride 2025 collection, you’ll need to head to the Main Menu in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Then, go to the Settings tab. Once in Settings, click on the Help section. Here, you will see a Redemption Code textbox where you can enter the code.

Where to Redeem Codes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Type in the code, in this case, DDVPRIDE25. Then, hit “claim.” If you typed the code correctly and it hasn’t expired, you’ll get a confirmation message.

Once you redeem the code, you’ll need to head to your Disney Dreamlight Valley mailbox to actually claim the items. You should see a new message listing the items redeemed, with the option to claim them.

The Reward Message for the Pride Month Collection Disney Dreamlight Valley

After you claim them at your mailbox, the new Disney Dreamlight Valley Pride 2025 items will be in your inventory, ready to wear and/or use to decorate the Valley. Note that the sweater is considered a coat for the purposes of finding it in your wardrobe, whereas the umbrella is an accessory. Meanwhile, you’ll find the banners in the furniture area and the photo frame in photo mode.

Many codes for Disney Dreamlight Valley expire, but the Pride 2025 collection code does not. So, you should be able to redeem it in the in-game menu at any time to get the items listed above.

Which rainbow colored item in this new free item collection is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!