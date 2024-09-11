Disney Lorcana Cards Are 25% Off In a Huge One Day Deal

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A lot of exciting stuff is on the horizon for the Disney Lorcana trading card game, and if you want to get in on it, today's deal at The Disney Store is the perfect place to start. Until the end of the day today, September 11, you can save 25% off all orders of $100 or more with free shipping using the code DISNEY25 at checkout. This includes their entire collection of Disney Lorcana boosters and sets. You can shop the sale right here at The Disney Store while it lasts.

At the time of writing, available options include cards from Shimmering Skies, Ursula's Return, Rise of the Floodborn, and Into The Inklands, but they appear to be selling fast with the deal. Note that this sale isn't confined to Disney Lorcana alone. It's sitewide, so you can combine your Lorcana purchase with pretty much anything on the website and score your discount. This includes their their entire collection of Star Wars items, Halloween Shop, new arrivals and more. Also keep in mind that there are additional Disney Lorcana TCG deals here on Amazon, some of which exceed the deals offered at The Disney Store.

What's Next For Disney Lorcana?

At this year's D23 event, Ravensburger teased upcoming plans for its popular Disney-themed card game, with several new movies and franchises coming in the next two years. The Rescue Rangers will appear in the upcoming Azurite Sea set coming out later this year, while The Black Cauldron (a cult-classic fantasy movie from the 1980s) will be added in a 2025 set. Finally, Pocahontas and characters from various unnamed Pixar movies will be added to the game in 2026.

The Azurite Sea set bring even more Disney favorites into the mix, including the cast of Big Hero 6, the aforementioned Rescue Rangers, and more. The newest set will be available on November 15th at retail locations at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and Disneyland Paris before going wide to mass market retailers on November 25th

In Disney Lorcana's new Shimmering Skies set "You'll gather with Illumineers and glimmers near the Great Illuminary for games, food, music, dancing, and more. The guest list includes new faces like Wreck-It Ralph and his pixelated pals from Litwak's Arcade as well as Anna, Elsa, and Olaf fresh from their most recent adventure into the Enchanted Forest."