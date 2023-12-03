Disney Lorcana's Pawpsicle Card Reminds Players That Any Card Can Be Incredibly Dangerous

As expected, the Pawpsicle is dominating Disney Lorcana right now. The common item card, which is currently selling for about $0.15 on TCGPlayer, is part of a potent combo that has emerged from Rise of the Floodborn, the newest card set just released at mass retailers this week. The Pawpsicle itself has two abilities – players can draw a card when it enters play and they can banish the item to heal 2 damage from a character card. But what makes it especially potent is that it synergizes with two other cards – Nick Wilde – Wily Fox and Hiram Flaversham – Toymaker, which allows players to create a busted card draw combo that's proven hard to beat in the early weeks of the new metagame.

The combination works as follows: the Pawpsicle enters play first, followed by Hiram Flaversham – Toymaker, which allows players to banish an item when it enters play to draw 2 cards. Players banish the Pawpsicle to trigger the card draw effect, and then play Nick Wilde the following turn, which allows players to pull a Pawpsicle card from the discard pile and back into their hand. They can then play the Pawpsicle (gaining another card draw) and banish it again by questing with Hiram Flaversham, gaining two more cards in the process. Over the course of the two turns since Hiram Flaversham entered play, a player can potentially draw five additional cards, which can be used to either fuel Sapphire's signature inkwell ramp effects or get other cards into play.

While the combo isn't entirely beatable (Steel decks can use "A Whole New World" to force a hand discard as early as turn 5, which would totally negate their opponent's cards in hand), it's quickly become a staple within Disney Lorcana's metagame. Even more importantly, the combo can actually be found within one of the two Rise of the Floodborn Starter Decks, although players will need to augment those decks a bit since there's only one Hiram Flaversham card in that pre-constructed deck.

You can try out this new card combo now, with Rise of the Floodborn cards available in stores.