Disney Lorcana Reveals Shimmering Skies Set Championship Prize (Exclusive)

Disney Lorcana’s next prize card features a fantastic new rendition of Mirabel Madrigal from Encanto. ComicBook can exclusively reveal the new set championship prize card for the upcoming Shimmering Skies expansion of Disney Lorcana – a new Enchanted card featuring Mirabel Madrigal standing in front of her beloved Casita. The new card, Mirabel Madrigal – Family Gatherer features the most Lore seen on a Lorcana card to date, with players able to earn a whopping 5 Lore when she quests. Of course, a card that packs this much Lore comes with a cost – while Mirabel costs only 5 ink to play, she can’t be played unless the player has five or more characters in play.

You can check out both the Enchanted version of the card, which will be available as a prize to the top 8 competitors at local Shimmering Skies championship tournaments held at local game stores, and the regular version below:

To learn more about how Ravensburger chooses Set Championship cards and how the game’s organized play team feels about the early response to the set championships, ComicBook spoke with Megan Hanson, Global Organized Play Manager for Disney Lorcana TCG at Ravensburger NA.

ComicBook: Are there any specific criteria for determining what card becomes a Set Championship prize?

Megan Hanson: There are a few factors we consider when picking a character card. Usually, we’re trying to pick a character from each set that we already know are Disney fan favorites. Sometimes there’s an opportunity, like with Ursula in Ursula’s Return, to tie it into the set theme or narrative, but sometimes we just want to highlight cool art, like the case with this new Mirabel card. We’ve picked Set Championship cards for the next few sets already, so we hope fans are excited to find out what those all are.

We’ve seen a number of playerscycle through multiple Set Championship events to try to collect a set offour Set Championship prize cards. Was thissomething the Organized Play team anticipated?

Hanson: Whenever you giveplayers an opportunity to show their skills, they’re going to take it.For some players, the cards are the prize, and for some it’s the act ofwinning. No matter what the motivation, the result is wanting as manyopportunities to win as possible.

We know players wantmore opportunities to get cool stuff, so we are looking at ways we canadjust Set Championship prizing. For this set Championships and the next,we’re increasing the promo cards per event to 8, and we’ll be making somemore adjustments next year.

For a more casual player who might be trying to get a Set Championship card for their Mirabel-obsessed daughter, any tips on how to place in a Shimmering Skies Set Championship tournament?

Hanson: Practice makes progress! Like any skill-based activity: the more you do it, the more you learn. Surround yourself with people who thirst to get better and play as much as possible with them. I love surrounding myself with people who are better than me, it’s like power leveling in real life. Also try different decks! Explore the synergies and see what works best for you and in the current meta.

Do you feel that the Set Championships set the tonefor the bigger Challenge events set to take place later in the year?

Hanson: Set Championships are a wonderful window into whatkind of cool decks we might be seeing in the Challenge events that followit. They are the first step into competitive play, so it also allowsplayers a place to taste what competitive events feel like, or test theirdecks, without having a couple thousand other players in the room withthem. They also get the competitive juices flowing and that fuels thedesire for the Challenge events too!

If the Set Championship format issuccessful enough, will we see even more smaller scale tournamentssupported by Lorcana Organized Play in the future?

Hanson: We have a ton of cool ideas and upgrades that we want to make to the Organized Play Program not only for competitive play, but social play, too. We’ll talk more about it soon, so stay tuned.

Shimmering Skies will be released at game stores starting on August 9th, and at mass retailers starting on August 23rd.