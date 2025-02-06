How to Unlock Mr. Incredible in Disney Speedstorm Season 11: Part 3

It’s showtime. Gameloft on Thursday launched the third and final part of The Incredibles-themed Disney Speedstorm Season 11, “Save the World,” adding a fifth Super to the free-to-play kart combat racing game: Mr. Incredible. The Parr patriarch is the latest addition to the expanded, three-part season, with Mr. Incredible (Brawler class) rounding out a roster that includes Mrs. Incredible (Trickster), Dash (Speedster), Violet (Defender), and Frozone (Defender).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, read on for everything you need to know about the Incredibles racers, their unique skills, and how to unlock Mr. Incredible super fast in “Save the World — Part III.”

Disney Speedstorm Season 11 Racers: The Incredibles

MR. INCREDIBLE – BACK IN ACTION

• Normal Activation: Mr. Incredible uses his unrivalled strength to throw a small number of rocks ahead of him, creating obstacles on the track for rival racers. Mr. Incredible boosts over these obstacles.

• Charged Activation: Mr. Incredible becomes ready to respond to any threat. For a short period of time, he makes a big leap forward instead of getting stunned when attacked.

MRS. INCREDIBLE – FLEXIBLE HERO

• Normal Activation: Mrs. Incredible stretches her arms forward, stunning any opponents in front of her and pushing herself at moderate speed.

• Charged Activation: Mrs. Incredible transforms into a parachute, flying forward in autopilot at moderate speed, becoming invulnerable, and giving a speed boost to racers nearby. The effect lasts longer the further from the leader of the race she is.

VIOLET – MASTERING THE FORCE

• Normal Activation: Violet activates a force field around herself, becoming invulnerable and bouncing off opponents. Opponents get pushed into the air, and Violet bounces forward with minimal force.

• Charged Activation: Violet becomes invisible, phasing through obstacles and gaining boost fuel regeneration.

• Passive: Violet’s mastery of her powers improves throughout the race, making the effects last longer with every use.

DASH – NATURAL SPEEDSTER

• Normal Activation: Dash doesn’t lose any race! For a short period of time, he gains a massive surge of speed when someone overtakes him.

• Charged Activation: Dash jumps out of the car and sprints forward at full speed for a very short period of time.

FROZONE – FROZEN JUSTICE

• Normal Activation: Frozone creates a small number of ice platforms in front of him. They give him a speed boost, and freeze other racers that drive over them.

• Charged Activation: For a short period of time, Frozone uses his powers to freeze any racer he gets close to. Frozen racers lose control of their cars and gain speed. Frozone replenishes nitro bar for each affected opponent.

Disney Speedstorm Mr. Incredible Gameplay Trailer

Play video

Disney Speedstorm Season 11 Save the World Part 3: Mr. Incredible Unlock

Currently, the only way to unlock Mr. Incredible is by leveling up through the Golden Pass ($9.99 USD) or purchasing the Golden Bundle ($19.99) to instantly receive all the rewards through tier 15, which includes enough epic racer shards to unlock Mr. Incredible. Here’s what is included in each pass:



Golden Pass (Tier 1)

Mr. Incredible Classic Logo (Avatar)

1200 upgrade coins

“No matter how many times you save the world, it always manages to get back in jeopardy again” (Epic Motto)



Golden Bundle (Golden Pass + Tier 15)

Dash racer shards x6

Mr. Incredible racer shards x15 (Instant Unlock)

“I missed Jack-Jack’s First Power?” (Motto)

The Incredibles’ Capsule x1

Upgrade coins x400

Season coins x40,000

Upgrade coins x1000

Lady Lightbug crew shards x4

Crime-Fighting Khaki (Kart Part Color) x1

Dash racer shards x6

Mr. Incredible racer shards x10

Upgrade coins x400

Season coins x40,000

Raccoon crew shards x3

Season coins x 20,000

Season Box Credit x1

Special Golden Pass Capsule x1

“Take this one home. And make sure his mom knows what he’s been doing.” (Motto) x1 Season coins x40,000

Upgrade coins x1,000

Upgrade coins x600

Gazerbeam crew shards x4

Dash racer shards x5

Mr. Incredible racer shards x5

Underminer crew shards x4

Winston Deavor crew shards x6

Upgrade coins x1,200

Season Box Credit x2

Special Golden Pass Capsule x1

Upgrade coins x600

Season coins x40,000

Lady Lightbug crew shards x6

Season coins x20,000

H3RO 4 EVR (Plate) x1

The Incredibles’ Capsule x1

Mr. Incredible racer shards x5

The Golden Bundle includes a total of 35 Mr. Incredible epic racer shards, which is enough to instantly unlock the new racer and immediately upgrade the 1-star character to level 23 (assuming you have enough upgrade coins). Once you’ve unlocked Mr. Incredible, you can use the included Season Box Credits to further level up by applying your credits to season boxes for Mr. Incredible, Mrs. Incredible, Dash, Violet, and Frozen.

Since the game’s free-to-play launch in September 2023, the Disney Speedstorm roster has expanded to 75 racers from across Disney and Pixar franchises. They include 101 Dalmatians, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Hercules, Inside Out 2, Jungle Book, Lilo & Stitch, Mickey Mouse & Friends, Monsters, Inc., Moana, Mulan, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Pirates of the Caribbean, Sleeping Beauty, Tangled, The Incredibles, The Little Mermaid, The Muppets, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Toy Story, WALL-E, Walt Disney World, and Wreck-It Ralph. The TRON-inspired season 12 goes online in March, which will be followed by Big Hero 6 for season 13 in May.

Disney Speedstorm is available to download for free on PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and iOS/Android.