President Trump Pardons Congressman That Bought Video Games With Campaign Money

President Donald Trump has pardoned Duncan Hunter, a former congressman who plead guilty to illegally spending campaign money on a variety of personal expenses that included at least $1,300 on video games. Today, the President of the United States announced a substantial slab of new lame duck pardons, and included was the aforementioned congressman, who was sentenced to 11 months in prison back in March after pleading guilty to misusing campaign funds.

Hunter wasn't the only one to be pardoned today, but he is the only pardon relevant to our coverage of the video game industry and that's because he spent a portion of his $200,000 misused campaign funds on the hobby. At the time, it was unclear how this $1,300 was spent, and at the moment of publishing, this hasn't changed.

For those that don't know: a pardon, as it relates here, is an action of an executive official of the government that mitigates or sets aside the punishment for a crime. An act of clemency, it not only forgives the wrongdoer, but it restores the person's Civil Rights. It also means Hunter can no longer be tried for these crimes.

At the time of pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to misuse campaign funds, Hunter took "full responsibility" for his actions. For the crime, Hunter was sentenced to supervised release for three years, which included participation in a drug and alcohol treatment program. Hunter was also scheduled to serve time, starting on January 4, but obviously, that will no longer happen.

Before this, the San Diego congressman was known by many for his advocacy of video games, which included combating the narrative that violent video games can contribute to acts of violence by children.

