DOOM: The Dark Ages Freebies Released Ahead of Launch

DOOM: The Dark Ages kicks off its early access period today with the full release planned for May 15th. To celebrate, id Software is hosting a developer stream, and players can earn free rewards just by watching regardless of whether or not they have early access or even purchased the game. All players need to do to earn these free goodies is watch at least 10 minutes of the stream. Doing so will automatically unlock the rewards for players on Steam. These items will not grant any in-game advantage or bonuses, but they are nice collectibles to have for DOOM fans.

Players who watch 10 minutes of id Software’s stream can earn free Steam goodies for DOOM: The Dark Ages including various digital rewards on Steam. Players need a Steam account in order to receive these rewards, but those who have purchased the console version of the game can still unlock these as long as they have a Steam account.

id Software has identified an issue where players are not getting the rewards for watching the DOOM: The Dark Ages broadcast. While a fix is being worked on, the stream has been set to play on a loop to give fans more time to unlock the Steam rewards. Players should ensure they are logged in before watching the stream as well.

DOOM: The Dark Ages is the ambitious follow-up to DOOM Eternal. id Software has implemented several new mechanics, and reviews are already showing a fun and brutal game. Once you’ve managed to master all of the excruciating difficulty modes in the DOOM game, you can look forward to more of DOOM: The Dark Ages in the future, too, since campaign DLC has already been confirmed just as DOOM Eternal got. DOOM: The Dark Ages is available on PC, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5 for $69.99 and those with Game Pass can play the title for free.