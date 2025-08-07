Second Major DOOM: The Dark Ages Update Adds Endless Arenas, New Skins & More

DOOM: The Dark Ages released on May 15th. The DOOM prequel has received pretty solid reviews from critics and fans alike, with an 84 average on Metacritic and a Very Positive on Steam. Even so, there’s room for improvement. The game received its first major update in early June, and now, the second influx of new content and fixes has arrived with Update 2 for DOOM: The Dark Ages. And that means that players can dig into some new features, grab some free skins, and enjoy all the bug fixes this patch has to offer.

Update 2 for DOOM: The Dark Ages arrived on August 7th for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. This patch combines content update features and bug fixes for a truly massive update to the game. In particular, players will have new DOOM Slayer skins to unlock and a new Endless Arena Mode called the Ripatorium. In fact, id Software is so hyped about this update, it got its own release trailer. You can check out the DOOM: The Dark Ages update trailer below:

As you can see, this latest update has plenty to offer players. It is officially called the Ripatorium thanks to the new Endless Arena Mode of the same name. Here, players will be able to challenge themselves to a variety of different battles with common enemies, setting a time limit or opting for endless action. There are 3 total arenas for players to choose from: City of Ry’uul, Village of Khalim, and Harbor of Souls.

Players can also unlock two new skins in DOOM: The Dark Ages. The first is a special QuakeCon Doom Slayer Skin. It can be unlocked just by playing the game between August 7th and September 1st.

The second new skin is the Free Perfection Doom Slayer Skin. This is unlocked by completing new Ripatorium Arena challenges. Once you have played and completed at least one encounter in all 3 arenas, you’ll get access to the Perfection Doom Slayer skin. Unlike the QuakeCon skin, it doesn’t look like this one has a specific expiration date.

Doom: The Dark Ages Patch Notes

Image courtesy of id Software and Bethesda

Along with these new features, several balance adjustments and improvements have arrived with Update 2. You can check out the full list of game updates and bug fixes in the official patch notes from id Software below:

Difficulty Settings

Added a new difficulty slider for Max Life Sigils that allows players to set a Life Sigil capacity for their campaign run

Added a new difficulty slider for Atlan Perfect Dodge Window Allows players to adjust how long the Perfect Dodge window is active when Dashing as the Atlan



Additional Game Settings

Added new gameplay slider for Parry & Melee Slow Motion

Allows player to adjust the duration of the slow-motion feedback that occurs on a successful Shield parry or Melee strike when playing as the Slayer

Added a new Game Setting for “Weapon Class Switch Style”

Standard [maintains current weapon swap behavior]

[maintains current weapon swap behavior] Pressing a Weapon Class input in rapid succession will now always switch to the currently equipped weapon within a given Class

Double Tap [NEW] Pressing a Weapon Class input twice in quick succession at the beginning of a weapon switch will now automatically equip the other weapon in that class if available

[NEW]

Audio

Global pass on combat music to ensure system is being triggered correctly for each encounter

Gameplay

Added ability to interrupt weapon bring-up and Shield Charge recovery animations sooner to perform a block or parry

Loading tip for melee being used to refill ammo will now appear more frequently

Weapons

Increased speed of Weapon Swap animations

Rail Spike Impaler

Balance adjustments, including: Reduced Impaler damage vs. Hellknight and Vagary demons Reduced Impaler damage vs. armored demons Put further emphasis on Impaler headshots by increasing headshot damage, and reducing non-headshot damage vs. various demons Shield Throws that deflect off of larger demons no longer drop Impaler ammo when the Stalwart upgrade is equipped Reduced the amount of Mace charge received from headshots with the Lobotomy upgrade



Plasma Rifle Class

Lowered base ammo on Plasma Rifle Cycler

Adjusted value of ammo capacity increase earned through Demonic Essence upgrades

Lowered maximum ammo capacity of Plasma Rifle Cycler

Super Shotgun

Reduced Super Shotgun damage vs. Hellknight, Mancubus, Pinky Rider, Cosmic Baron

Reduced Super Shotgun damage vs. armored demons

Player can now interrupt the Super Shotgun reload to perform executions

Chainshot

Lowered starting ammo capacity

Dreadmace

Executions performed with the Dreadmace equipped now drop the same amount of ammo as executions performed with other melee weapons. The amount of ammo dropped as a result of other Mace attacks has not changed

Reduced Dreadmace AOE damage, increased Dreadmace direct-hit damage to compensate for AOE damage reduction

Parrying a Hell Surge attack drops less Dreadmace charge

Drops triggered as a result of Impaler headshots with the Lobotomy upgrade equipped drop less Dreadmace charge

Gauntlet

Lowered the amount of charge received via Duelist upgrade

Shield Saw

Removed the slight cooldown on Shield Throw after catching it from a previous throw action

Refined Shield Saw parry detection

Atlan

Stomp

Adjusted Stomp behavior to apply an electrical stun and shock state to enemies

VFX and audio adjustments to accompany this change

When attacking shocked enemies, the Atlan will punch faster

Updated the tutorials to cover the new behavior

Encounters

Updated Atlan encounters to account for new Stomp behavior

Dragon

Extended empowered shot time

Updated Anti-Dragon AI’s projectile attacks in the tutorial section to include line attacks and remove the hourglass projectile

Improved tutorial messaging for assault mode dash directions

Added new HUD elements to indicate when the player should initiate assault mode and dodge actions

Shortened the delay time for AI firing projectiles after lock-on

Players will now skip straight to the Holy City of Aratum if tutorials are turned off

Enemy AI

Made the Kreed Maykr fight more challenging

Extended the range on Prince Ahzrak’s spear

The Old One’s Aerial Slam damage radius now covers the entire arena FX and SFX have been added

Increased the AOE of the waveblast from the Komodo’s Graviton arm attack

Completed a pass on AI logic events to ensure they are stopping correctly when AI pain reactions are triggered

The Pinky bite attack has been updated with new animations, FX and audio to help the attack read better

HP buffs have been added to the Cacodemon, Mancubus, and Armored Mancubus.

Addressed the Chaingunner Soldier’s target acquisition, fire rate, and overall player responsiveness

Pinky Rider leader now fires shield projectiles at the start of the flame wall attack instead of basic fire projectiles

Increased Mancubus Flamethrower damage

Increased Mancubus Fireball speed and size

Levels

Hebeth

A checkpoint now appears after reaching where the Accelerator would be picked up when playing the level through Mission Select

Sentinel Barracks

A checkpoint now appears after reaching where the Pulverizer would be picked up

Reckoning

Added a checkpoint after the intro sync animation for the Prince Ahzrak and Witch fight

Sentinel Barracks

Tomb Arena

Reduced number of spawns in the Stone Imp wave

Vagary Champion Encounter

Reduced the Mancubus maintain from 2 to 1

Holy City of Aratum

Secret Gore Nest Encounter

Replaced a Nightmare Imp Stalker with a Chaingunner

Added Mancubus maintain for Pinky Rider Leader support

Added Imp maintain for Pinky Rider Leader support

Siege – Part 1

Southside Gore Nest

Full encounter rework

Abyssal Forest

Overgrowth Mid Encounter

Added 2 mortar Mancubus

Overgrowth Tree

Added Hellknight

Ruins arena

Added 2 Hellknights

Canyon Fight

Added additional fodder along path

Added armored Mancubus with phalanx

Agaddon Boss Fight

Added 2 Mancubus

Added Imps

Ancestral Forge

Mines switch encounter

Added Chaingunner reinforcement

Added 2 Mancubus

Ancestral Final: all 3 switches to activate

Added Nightmare Imp Stalkers

Added Arachnotron

Added Imps

Final fight

Added Arachnotron on morale shield break

Added Hellknight on morale shield break

The Forsaken Plains

Left Tower Combat

Added Arachnotron maintain after morale shield break

Right Tower Combat

Added Arachnotron and Battleknight after morale shield break

Hellbreaker

Castle Interior Ambush

Added Nightmare Imp Stalker spawn and Revenant maintain

Sentinel Command Station

Maintenance Hallway Encounter

Added Imp Stalker maintain

Tank Hangar

Added Arachnotron maintain for leader support

Added Mancubus maintain for leader support

Final Atrium Encounter

Added Mancubus maintain for Cyberdemon support

Added Arachnotron maintain for Cyberdemon support

From Beyond

Machine Space Encounter

Added mortar Mancubus maintain

Reduced soldiers

Summit Encounter

Added Revenant maintain

Spire of Nerathul

Komodo Boss Fight

Added Arachnotrons

Cliffside Extra Life

Added Cacodemon and Battleknights

Gore Nest

Removed Whiplash and added Pinky Rider, Nightmare Imp Stalker, and Revenant before morale break, and Whiplashes after morale break

Hanging Ship Path, Stasis Emitter

Added Arachnotrons

Cathedral Path Stasis Emitter

Added Arachnotrons

Mountaintop Wraith Steel

Added Battleknights

Pre-BFC Gauntlet

Added Whiplash

City of Ry’uul

Undercity Tunnel Arena

Added Imp Stalker support for Vagary

Added Arachnotron support for Agaddon leader

Floating Island Gore Nest

Added barriers around floating arena while in combat

Adjusted timing of some enemy spawns

The Kar’thul Marshes

Northside Monolith Arena

Added Mancubus maintain after morale shield break

Southside Monolith Arena

Increased area in which enemies can engage the player

Temple of Lomarith

Shipyard Arena

Added Arachnotron on maintain around Vagary

Added a change roll command if you ignore the first Arachnotron and Revenant

Added force charge once the morale shield is broken

Belly of the Beast

Belly Formation Encounter

Removed Revenant

Added a maintain group with Mancubus and Armored Arachnotron around Vagary

Temple Return Encounter

Added Armored Arachnotron around Agaddon Hunter

Harbor of Souls

Courtyard Encounter

Added Revenant maintain to Vagary wave

Leader Komodo Encounter

Added Arachnotron maintain to Leader Komodo wave

Barge Deck Encounter

Added Mancubus to the Komodo wave

Added two Mancubus and two Lost Souls on morale shield break

Added Arachnotron maintain for Pinky Rider Leader support

Resurrection

Farm Leader Encounter

Added Whiplash to enforcer group

Added an Armored Arachnotron maintain around Cyberdemon

Change morale break spawns from 2 Whiplashes to Acolyte and Arachnotron

Maintain an Armored Arachnotron after shield break

Graveyard Leader Encounter

Added Cyberdemon to the front portion of the encounter

Changed the Pinky Rider to an enforcer and enforced heavies in that pod

Added Battleknight near the Pinky Rider Enforcer

Added Chaingunner near Arachnotron

Spawn Mancubus once the leader spawns in

Spawn Arachnotron around half leader health

Village Leader Encounter

Maintain Mancubus around leader Acolyte

Cave Gore Nest Encounter

Full encounter rework

Outside Gore Nest Encounter

Added Cacodemon maintain after first superheavy death

Blue Key artillery Berserk Encounter

Added Armored Pinky Rider, Armored Arachnotron, Mancubus, and 2 Whiplashes

Final Battle

All Encounters

Added 1 – 2 additional Titans per area

Reckoning

Final morale fight

Added Battleknight maintain after morale shield break

Boss Vagary rematch

Added Mancubus spawns

Added Armored Arachnotron maintain

Lighting

Hebeth: optimized some shadows for potential issue with wide FOV

Minor lighting adjustments to Ancestral Forge and Reckoning to improve readability in combat spaces

Bug Fixes

Crashes

Fixed a rare crash in Harbor of Souls when approaching the Fortress Gate near the Armored Mancubus on PC

Fixed a crash when attempting to load Pandemonium save data from Update 1

Fixed a crash during the Spire of Nerathul water drain cinematic

Resolved a rare crash on the map loading screen when transitioning to Spire of Nerathul

Gameplay

Checkpoints

Players who die or reload a checkpoint after receiving a Demonic Essence upgrade no longer need to kill the leader again to receive the upgrade. This change also fixes the map completion being stuck at 99% for some players

Addressed an issue with reloading the checkpoint or dying during the Armored Titan arena that caused new demons to spawn and progression to be blocked

Traversal

Jump Pads: Several jump pads now correctly trigger the launching SFX and launch the player

Visual

Fixed a bug where small variations of the camera’s FOV (e.g. 90 to 91 or 92) could cause some grass instances to be culled incorrectly and disappear. This made the ground look like it was flickering when firing weapons in certain locations

PlayStation 5

Fixed a rare crash on PlayStation 5 while in combat in the final demonic portal Slayer arena

Milestones

Fixed an issue that could cause the Berserker Milestone to complete early

Enemy AI

Made an adjustment to AI melee attacks to prevent damage from going around the player’s shield

Lowered the idle time for the Battleknight between spawning and attacking

Battle Knight: Fixed a bug where axe swings wouldn’t consistently collide with the player when other AI were nearby

Agaddon Hunter now plays death animations and does not go straight into ragdoll

Cacodemon shield now visually appears without any invulnerability window

Fixed an issue with the Komodo, where it could still take damage from a parry AOE when surrounded by the leader shield

Mancubus: The Mancubus and Armored Mancubus now correctly stop firing projectiles from a severed right arm

Armored Mancubus: Parried projectile no longer hovers in air if the AI dies mid-flight

The Old One: The Mace no longer disappears during attacks after using Atlan Siege Breaker

Fixed an issue where Hell Carrier projectiles hitting the Dragon might not cause pain reaction SFX if the target lock was delayed

Addressed a bug where the Whiplash was not immediately stunned by the embedded Shield Saw attack after slithering

Enforcer Buff VFX now correctly display on Cosmic Barons and Imps

Weapons

Resolved a rare issue where the player could get control locked after fully upgrading a weapon

Shield Saw

Shield Charge impact no longer triggers a Glory Kill on nearby dazed enemies

Shield Throw is no longer briefly inhibited after swapping to certain weapons and immediately firing that weapon

Fixed a bug that allowed for multiple parries in instances where it was unintended

Super Shotgun

Fixed a bug where the Super Shotgun reload would prevent Shield Throw

Accelerator

Overload impact VFX of the projectiles is now red instead of blue

Pulse firing the weapon no longer allows the player to charge the weapon for half the ammo cost

Gauntlet

Addressed an issue where Encore upgrade was affecting standard charges of the Gauntlet, increasing its refill rate beyond what is intended

Mace

Fixed an issue where the Mace would no longer cause Heavy Falters after purchasing certain upgrades

Atlan

Fixed an issue where the Atlan was invincible when dodging left

Fixed an issue where the Atlan’s Perfect Dodge window was extending beyond the Dodge action

Levels

Hebeth

The Zombie fodder AI is no longer placed inside the wall behind the plasma accelerator weapon pickup

The Holy City of Aratum

Fixed a rare bug where the tanks on the assault mode tutorial tower would split in half and fire at the player

The Slayer can no longer become stuck in scaffold wreckage collision near the Cycler pickup arena on the undercity landing zone

Siege – Part 2

The Titan no longer disappears after restarting the checkpoint

The player can no longer respawn behind the demonic barrier by jumping into fade volume near the beginning of the bridge to the elevator room

The Revenant near the turret courtyard no longer becomes idle when pathing through the doorway

Abyssal Forest

The user can no longer become trapped between rocks and fall out of the world

Hellbreaker

Fixed a bug where the Crushinator Mission Challenge was counting Hell Tanks towards its completion

From Beyond

The checkpoint in the machine space now functions correctly and no longer places the player at the pre-summit checkpoint

Spire of Nerathul

The Slayer can now traverse on water in multiple places in sunken path secret area

The wall scrambles in the BFC temple area are now reflected on the Automap

The Imp no longer spawns stuck against the wall in the sunken path secret area

The Kar’Thul Marshes

The minor arena north of the Sentinel shrine will now correctly complete on the Automap

Temple of Lomarith

The Automap now includes the leader encounter Icon in shipwreck arena

The player can no longer hit the metal target node from the ground floor to bypass the Cosmic Eye water tunnel in shipwreck arena

Resurrection

The cave hazards on the path to the Kreed Maykr ship now move correctly after checkpoint reload

Added a delay before the Kreed Maykr can use a laser attack after being interrupted by a falter or daze

Reckoning

The Cosmic Baron in the berserk pickup room encounter before Prince Ahzrak fight can now fit through arched doorways

The Witch now has the daze ring after being dazed

Engine

VRS/VRCS has been implemented for PC, matching the functionality already present on consoles

Corrected an issue in which there was visible banding on water surfaces in some cases

Cinematics

Village of Khalim: The intro text no longer appears in gameplay briefly if the Player skips the cinematic

Barrier Core: Skipping the power core interactive no longer results in vessel door and light/smoke VFX remaining in the game

The Holy City of Aratum: The explosion SFX during the transition between cinematics is no longer cut off with tutorials turned off

Fixed an issue where press hold to skip cinematic is happening before you see the prompt to press hold to skip

Siege – Part 1: Holding down the space bar on the wall climb at the end of the level will no longer cause the player to accidentally skip the cinematic

UI

Bethesda.net: The 20-character password limit no longer blocks players from linking their Bethesda.net account

The Holy City of Aratum: The active Dragon dodge tutorial window no longer overlaps the passive Dragon assault mode tutorial window

Adjusting the “Empowered Attacks” modifier now correctly applies the [*M] tag to a save file

Benchmark Mode: updated The Abyssal Forest screenshot

Accelerator: Overload: Both charge bars no longer rubber band and drop to lower charge amounts before returning to normal

Settings – Parry & Melee Slow Motion: Removed the extra impulse being applied to a corpse’s ragdoll after executing a demon when this setting is turned off

Audio