Second Major DOOM: The Dark Ages Update Adds Endless Arenas, New Skins & More

DOOM: The Dark Ages released on May 15th. The DOOM prequel has received pretty solid reviews from critics and fans alike, with an 84 average on Metacritic and a Very Positive on Steam. Even so, there’s room for improvement. The game received its first major update in early June, and now, the second influx of new content and fixes has arrived with Update 2 for DOOM: The Dark Ages. And that means that players can dig into some new features, grab some free skins, and enjoy all the bug fixes this patch has to offer.
Update 2 for DOOM: The Dark Ages arrived on August 7th for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. This patch combines content update features and bug fixes for a truly massive update to the game. In particular, players will have new DOOM Slayer skins to unlock and a new Endless Arena Mode called the Ripatorium. In fact, id Software is so hyped about this update, it got its own release trailer. You can check out the DOOM: The Dark Ages update trailer below:
As you can see, this latest update has plenty to offer players. It is officially called the Ripatorium thanks to the new Endless Arena Mode of the same name. Here, players will be able to challenge themselves to a variety of different battles with common enemies, setting a time limit or opting for endless action. There are 3 total arenas for players to choose from: City of Ry’uul, Village of Khalim, and Harbor of Souls.
Players can also unlock two new skins in DOOM: The Dark Ages. The first is a special QuakeCon Doom Slayer Skin. It can be unlocked just by playing the game between August 7th and September 1st.
The second new skin is the Free Perfection Doom Slayer Skin. This is unlocked by completing new Ripatorium Arena challenges. Once you have played and completed at least one encounter in all 3 arenas, you’ll get access to the Perfection Doom Slayer skin. Unlike the QuakeCon skin, it doesn’t look like this one has a specific expiration date.
Doom: The Dark Ages Patch Notes
Along with these new features, several balance adjustments and improvements have arrived with Update 2. You can check out the full list of game updates and bug fixes in the official patch notes from id Software below:
Game Updates and Improvements
Difficulty Settings
- Added a new difficulty slider for Max Life Sigils that allows players to set a Life Sigil capacity for their campaign run
- Added a new difficulty slider for Atlan Perfect Dodge Window
- Allows players to adjust how long the Perfect Dodge window is active when Dashing as the Atlan
Additional Game Settings
- Added new gameplay slider for Parry & Melee Slow Motion
- Allows player to adjust the duration of the slow-motion feedback that occurs on a successful Shield parry or Melee strike when playing as the Slayer
- Added a new Game Setting for “Weapon Class Switch Style”
- Standard [maintains current weapon swap behavior]
- Pressing a Weapon Class input in rapid succession will now always switch to the currently equipped weapon within a given Class
- Double Tap [NEW]
- Pressing a Weapon Class input twice in quick succession at the beginning of a weapon switch will now automatically equip the other weapon in that class if available
Audio
- Global pass on combat music to ensure system is being triggered correctly for each encounter
Gameplay
- Added ability to interrupt weapon bring-up and Shield Charge recovery animations sooner to perform a block or parry
- Loading tip for melee being used to refill ammo will now appear more frequently
Weapons
- Increased speed of Weapon Swap animations
Rail Spike Impaler
- Balance adjustments, including:
- Reduced Impaler damage vs. Hellknight and Vagary demons
- Reduced Impaler damage vs. armored demons
- Put further emphasis on Impaler headshots by increasing headshot damage, and reducing non-headshot damage vs. various demons
- Shield Throws that deflect off of larger demons no longer drop Impaler ammo when the Stalwart upgrade is equipped
- Reduced the amount of Mace charge received from headshots with the Lobotomy upgrade
Plasma Rifle Class
- Lowered base ammo on Plasma Rifle Cycler
- Adjusted value of ammo capacity increase earned through Demonic Essence upgrades
- Lowered maximum ammo capacity of Plasma Rifle Cycler
Super Shotgun
- Reduced Super Shotgun damage vs. Hellknight, Mancubus, Pinky Rider, Cosmic Baron
- Reduced Super Shotgun damage vs. armored demons
- Player can now interrupt the Super Shotgun reload to perform executions
Chainshot
- Lowered starting ammo capacity
Dreadmace
- Executions performed with the Dreadmace equipped now drop the same amount of ammo as executions performed with other melee weapons. The amount of ammo dropped as a result of other Mace attacks has not changed
- Reduced Dreadmace AOE damage, increased Dreadmace direct-hit damage to compensate for AOE damage reduction
- Parrying a Hell Surge attack drops less Dreadmace charge
- Drops triggered as a result of Impaler headshots with the Lobotomy upgrade equipped drop less Dreadmace charge
Gauntlet
- Lowered the amount of charge received via Duelist upgrade
Shield Saw
- Removed the slight cooldown on Shield Throw after catching it from a previous throw action
- Refined Shield Saw parry detection
Atlan
Stomp
- Adjusted Stomp behavior to apply an electrical stun and shock state to enemies
- VFX and audio adjustments to accompany this change
- When attacking shocked enemies, the Atlan will punch faster
- Updated the tutorials to cover the new behavior
Encounters
- Updated Atlan encounters to account for new Stomp behavior
Dragon
- Extended empowered shot time
- Updated Anti-Dragon AI’s projectile attacks in the tutorial section to include line attacks and remove the hourglass projectile
- Improved tutorial messaging for assault mode dash directions
- Added new HUD elements to indicate when the player should initiate assault mode and dodge actions
- Shortened the delay time for AI firing projectiles after lock-on
- Players will now skip straight to the Holy City of Aratum if tutorials are turned off
Enemy AI
- Made the Kreed Maykr fight more challenging
- Extended the range on Prince Ahzrak’s spear
- The Old One’s Aerial Slam damage radius now covers the entire arena
- FX and SFX have been added
- Increased the AOE of the waveblast from the Komodo’s Graviton arm attack
- Completed a pass on AI logic events to ensure they are stopping correctly when AI pain reactions are triggered
- The Pinky bite attack has been updated with new animations, FX and audio to help the attack read better
- HP buffs have been added to the Cacodemon, Mancubus, and Armored Mancubus.
- Addressed the Chaingunner Soldier’s target acquisition, fire rate, and overall player responsiveness
- Pinky Rider leader now fires shield projectiles at the start of the flame wall attack instead of basic fire projectiles
- Increased Mancubus Flamethrower damage
- Increased Mancubus Fireball speed and size
Levels
Hebeth
- A checkpoint now appears after reaching where the Accelerator would be picked up when playing the level through Mission Select
Sentinel Barracks
- A checkpoint now appears after reaching where the Pulverizer would be picked up
Reckoning
- Added a checkpoint after the intro sync animation for the Prince Ahzrak and Witch fight
Combat Encounter Updates
Sentinel Barracks
Tomb Arena
- Reduced number of spawns in the Stone Imp wave
Vagary Champion Encounter
- Reduced the Mancubus maintain from 2 to 1
Holy City of Aratum
Secret Gore Nest Encounter
- Replaced a Nightmare Imp Stalker with a Chaingunner
- Added Mancubus maintain for Pinky Rider Leader support
- Added Imp maintain for Pinky Rider Leader support
Siege – Part 1
Southside Gore Nest
- Full encounter rework
Abyssal Forest
Overgrowth Mid Encounter
- Added 2 mortar Mancubus
Overgrowth Tree
- Added Hellknight
Ruins arena
- Added 2 Hellknights
Canyon Fight
- Added additional fodder along path
- Added armored Mancubus with phalanx
Agaddon Boss Fight
- Added 2 Mancubus
- Added Imps
Ancestral Forge
Mines switch encounter
- Added Chaingunner reinforcement
- Added 2 Mancubus
Ancestral Final: all 3 switches to activate
- Added Nightmare Imp Stalkers
- Added Arachnotron
- Added Imps
Final fight
- Added Arachnotron on morale shield break
- Added Hellknight on morale shield break
The Forsaken Plains
Left Tower Combat
- Added Arachnotron maintain after morale shield break
Right Tower Combat
- Added Arachnotron and Battleknight after morale shield break
Hellbreaker
Castle Interior Ambush
- Added Nightmare Imp Stalker spawn and Revenant maintain
Sentinel Command Station
Maintenance Hallway Encounter
- Added Imp Stalker maintain
Tank Hangar
- Added Arachnotron maintain for leader support
- Added Mancubus maintain for leader support
Final Atrium Encounter
- Added Mancubus maintain for Cyberdemon support
- Added Arachnotron maintain for Cyberdemon support
From Beyond
Machine Space Encounter
- Added mortar Mancubus maintain
- Reduced soldiers
Summit Encounter
- Added Revenant maintain
Spire of Nerathul
Komodo Boss Fight
- Added Arachnotrons
Cliffside Extra Life
- Added Cacodemon and Battleknights
Gore Nest
- Removed Whiplash and added Pinky Rider, Nightmare Imp Stalker, and Revenant before morale break, and Whiplashes after morale break
Hanging Ship Path, Stasis Emitter
- Added Arachnotrons
Cathedral Path Stasis Emitter
- Added Arachnotrons
Mountaintop Wraith Steel
- Added Battleknights
Pre-BFC Gauntlet
- Added Whiplash
City of Ry’uul
Undercity Tunnel Arena
- Added Imp Stalker support for Vagary
- Added Arachnotron support for Agaddon leader
Floating Island Gore Nest
- Added barriers around floating arena while in combat
- Adjusted timing of some enemy spawns
The Kar’thul Marshes
Northside Monolith Arena
- Added Mancubus maintain after morale shield break
Southside Monolith Arena
- Increased area in which enemies can engage the player
Temple of Lomarith
Shipyard Arena
- Added Arachnotron on maintain around Vagary
- Added a change roll command if you ignore the first Arachnotron and Revenant
- Added force charge once the morale shield is broken
Belly of the Beast
Belly Formation Encounter
- Removed Revenant
- Added a maintain group with Mancubus and Armored Arachnotron around Vagary
Temple Return Encounter
- Added Armored Arachnotron around Agaddon Hunter
Harbor of Souls
Courtyard Encounter
- Added Revenant maintain to Vagary wave
Leader Komodo Encounter
- Added Arachnotron maintain to Leader Komodo wave
Barge Deck Encounter
- Added Mancubus to the Komodo wave
- Added two Mancubus and two Lost Souls on morale shield break
- Added Arachnotron maintain for Pinky Rider Leader support
Resurrection
Farm Leader Encounter
- Added Whiplash to enforcer group
- Added an Armored Arachnotron maintain around Cyberdemon
- Change morale break spawns from 2 Whiplashes to Acolyte and Arachnotron
- Maintain an Armored Arachnotron after shield break
Graveyard Leader Encounter
- Added Cyberdemon to the front portion of the encounter
- Changed the Pinky Rider to an enforcer and enforced heavies in that pod
- Added Battleknight near the Pinky Rider Enforcer
- Added Chaingunner near Arachnotron
- Spawn Mancubus once the leader spawns in
- Spawn Arachnotron around half leader health
Village Leader Encounter
- Maintain Mancubus around leader Acolyte
Cave Gore Nest Encounter
- Full encounter rework
Outside Gore Nest Encounter
- Added Cacodemon maintain after first superheavy death
Blue Key artillery Berserk Encounter
- Added Armored Pinky Rider, Armored Arachnotron, Mancubus, and 2 Whiplashes
Final Battle
All Encounters
- Added 1 – 2 additional Titans per area
Reckoning
Final morale fight
- Added Battleknight maintain after morale shield break
Boss Vagary rematch
- Added Mancubus spawns
- Added Armored Arachnotron maintain
Lighting
- Hebeth: optimized some shadows for potential issue with wide FOV
- Minor lighting adjustments to Ancestral Forge and Reckoning to improve readability in combat spaces
Bug Fixes
Crashes
- Fixed a rare crash in Harbor of Souls when approaching the Fortress Gate near the Armored Mancubus on PC
- Fixed a crash when attempting to load Pandemonium save data from Update 1
- Fixed a crash during the Spire of Nerathul water drain cinematic
- Resolved a rare crash on the map loading screen when transitioning to Spire of Nerathul
Gameplay
Checkpoints
- Players who die or reload a checkpoint after receiving a Demonic Essence upgrade no longer need to kill the leader again to receive the upgrade. This change also fixes the map completion being stuck at 99% for some players
- Addressed an issue with reloading the checkpoint or dying during the Armored Titan arena that caused new demons to spawn and progression to be blocked
Traversal
- Jump Pads: Several jump pads now correctly trigger the launching SFX and launch the player
Visual
- Fixed a bug where small variations of the camera’s FOV (e.g. 90 to 91 or 92) could cause some grass instances to be culled incorrectly and disappear. This made the ground look like it was flickering when firing weapons in certain locations
PlayStation 5
- Fixed a rare crash on PlayStation 5 while in combat in the final demonic portal Slayer arena
Milestones
- Fixed an issue that could cause the Berserker Milestone to complete early
Enemy AI
- Made an adjustment to AI melee attacks to prevent damage from going around the player’s shield
- Lowered the idle time for the Battleknight between spawning and attacking
- Battle Knight: Fixed a bug where axe swings wouldn’t consistently collide with the player when other AI were nearby
- Agaddon Hunter now plays death animations and does not go straight into ragdoll
- Cacodemon shield now visually appears without any invulnerability window
- Fixed an issue with the Komodo, where it could still take damage from a parry AOE when surrounded by the leader shield
- Mancubus: The Mancubus and Armored Mancubus now correctly stop firing projectiles from a severed right arm
- Armored Mancubus: Parried projectile no longer hovers in air if the AI dies mid-flight
- The Old One: The Mace no longer disappears during attacks after using Atlan Siege Breaker
- Fixed an issue where Hell Carrier projectiles hitting the Dragon might not cause pain reaction SFX if the target lock was delayed
- Addressed a bug where the Whiplash was not immediately stunned by the embedded Shield Saw attack after slithering
- Enforcer Buff VFX now correctly display on Cosmic Barons and Imps
Weapons
- Resolved a rare issue where the player could get control locked after fully upgrading a weapon
Shield Saw
- Shield Charge impact no longer triggers a Glory Kill on nearby dazed enemies
- Shield Throw is no longer briefly inhibited after swapping to certain weapons and immediately firing that weapon
- Fixed a bug that allowed for multiple parries in instances where it was unintended
Super Shotgun
- Fixed a bug where the Super Shotgun reload would prevent Shield Throw
Accelerator
- Overload impact VFX of the projectiles is now red instead of blue
- Pulse firing the weapon no longer allows the player to charge the weapon for half the ammo cost
Gauntlet
- Addressed an issue where Encore upgrade was affecting standard charges of the Gauntlet, increasing its refill rate beyond what is intended
Mace
Fixed an issue where the Mace would no longer cause Heavy Falters after purchasing certain upgrades
Atlan
- Fixed an issue where the Atlan was invincible when dodging left
- Fixed an issue where the Atlan’s Perfect Dodge window was extending beyond the Dodge action
Levels
Hebeth
- The Zombie fodder AI is no longer placed inside the wall behind the plasma accelerator weapon pickup
The Holy City of Aratum
- Fixed a rare bug where the tanks on the assault mode tutorial tower would split in half and fire at the player
- The Slayer can no longer become stuck in scaffold wreckage collision near the Cycler pickup arena on the undercity landing zone
Siege – Part 2
- The Titan no longer disappears after restarting the checkpoint
- The player can no longer respawn behind the demonic barrier by jumping into fade volume near the beginning of the bridge to the elevator room
- The Revenant near the turret courtyard no longer becomes idle when pathing through the doorway
Abyssal Forest
- The user can no longer become trapped between rocks and fall out of the world
Hellbreaker
- Fixed a bug where the Crushinator Mission Challenge was counting Hell Tanks towards its completion
From Beyond
- The checkpoint in the machine space now functions correctly and no longer places the player at the pre-summit checkpoint
Spire of Nerathul
- The Slayer can now traverse on water in multiple places in sunken path secret area
- The wall scrambles in the BFC temple area are now reflected on the Automap
- The Imp no longer spawns stuck against the wall in the sunken path secret area
The Kar’Thul Marshes
- The minor arena north of the Sentinel shrine will now correctly complete on the Automap
Temple of Lomarith
- The Automap now includes the leader encounter Icon in shipwreck arena
- The player can no longer hit the metal target node from the ground floor to bypass the Cosmic Eye water tunnel in shipwreck arena
Resurrection
- The cave hazards on the path to the Kreed Maykr ship now move correctly after checkpoint reload
- Added a delay before the Kreed Maykr can use a laser attack after being interrupted by a falter or daze
Reckoning
- The Cosmic Baron in the berserk pickup room encounter before Prince Ahzrak fight can now fit through arched doorways
- The Witch now has the daze ring after being dazed
Engine
- VRS/VRCS has been implemented for PC, matching the functionality already present on consoles
- Corrected an issue in which there was visible banding on water surfaces in some cases
Cinematics
- Village of Khalim: The intro text no longer appears in gameplay briefly if the Player skips the cinematic
- Barrier Core: Skipping the power core interactive no longer results in vessel door and light/smoke VFX remaining in the game
- The Holy City of Aratum: The explosion SFX during the transition between cinematics is no longer cut off with tutorials turned off
- Fixed an issue where press hold to skip cinematic is happening before you see the prompt to press hold to skip
- Siege – Part 1: Holding down the space bar on the wall climb at the end of the level will no longer cause the player to accidentally skip the cinematic
UI
- Bethesda.net: The 20-character password limit no longer blocks players from linking their Bethesda.net account
- The Holy City of Aratum: The active Dragon dodge tutorial window no longer overlaps the passive Dragon assault mode tutorial window
- Adjusting the “Empowered Attacks” modifier now correctly applies the [*M] tag to a save file
- Benchmark Mode: updated The Abyssal Forest screenshot
- Accelerator: Overload: Both charge bars no longer rubber band and drop to lower charge amounts before returning to normal
- Settings – Parry & Melee Slow Motion: Removed the extra impulse being applied to a corpse’s ragdoll after executing a demon when this setting is turned off
Audio
- Grenade Launcher: The Grenade Launcher explosion SFX no longer sounds distorted when firing multiple times in succession
- Atlan low health audio no longer plays while around 350 health
- Updated Stone Imp immolation sound effects
