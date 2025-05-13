DOOM: The Dark Ages Looks Slightly Better On PS5 Pro Than Xbox

Having just entered Early Access today,, the highly anticipated DOOM: The Dark Ages has already impressed many with its realistic visuals, action-packed combat, and gory gameplay. However, according to a recent video, it seems that one console manages to bring out the best of the game’s graphics: the PlayStation 5 Pro. Despite Bethesda and id Software being Xbox first-party companies and on Xbox Game Pass, it seems that, in some of the visual aspects of levels, the PlayStation 5 Pro version beats out that of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the third game from the rebooted DOOM franchise, DOOM: The Dark Ages brings players back to the Dark Ages, during the reign of the Doom Slayer prior to the events of DOOM (2016). With demons galore and new weapons like the Skull Crusher Pulverizer and Shield, you’ll bash and shoot against the hordes of Hell, all with a badass rock soundtrack in the background. Being a prequel, it is accessible to those who haven’t played DOOM (2016) or DOOM Eternal, though both games were massively acclaimed upon release and do help you get acclimated to the sometimes hectic gameplay. Still, despite all titles being on Xbox Game Pass and being an Xbox first-party release, it’s PlayStation that gets the last laugh.

In the video above, posted by ElAnalistaDeBits, we see a comparison between all of the versions of DOOM: The Dark Ages: Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 5 Pro. Throughout the video, we see the differences between them, which makes it all the more noticeable that the PS5 Pro does outdo the Xbox in some ways. For example, much of the vegetation in the world is a lot more visible on PlayStation 5 Pro than it is on Xbox. In addition, the PS5 Pro version maxes out at 1662p while Xbox Series X and base PlayStation 5 only go up to 1440p.

It is important to note that, in terms of recency, the PlayStation 5 Pro is the latest console of the bunch, which does explain why it looks relatively better in some areas than its counterparts. Still, for some, those details don’t matter too much, especially as it is an FPS. The fast-paced gunplay of the iconic Bethesda franchise rarely has you take in the sights before you’re hit with multiple projectiles and the seemingly gallons of blood of your enemies. Though for those who do like consistency with their graphics and the best possible experience, it seems the PlayStation 5 Pro may be the way to go with The Dark Ages.

DOOM: The Dark Ages is available now for Early Access, with its official launch set for May 15th, on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Pro, and Xbox Series X|S, as well as Xbox Game Pass. For all things DOOM, gaming, and beyond, keep it here at ComicBook.