Dr Disrespect Opens Up About His Game Studio Closing and Firing

Dr Disrespect has opened up about his video game studio, Midnight Society, being shut down. Dr Disrepsect is one of the biggest personalities in the gaming content creator space. He was once the face of Twitch and was a massive talent backed by some of the largest brands in the world such as Turtle Beach, Mountain Dew, and more. Although he had some controversies even when he was on Twitch, they largely resulted in slaps on the wrist that didn’t cause any sort of noteworthy damage. Things change in the summer of 2020, however, when Dr Disrespect was abruptly permanently banned from Twitch without reason. Dr Disrespect disappeared for months without explanation before returning on YouTube.

At the time, Dr Disrespect was unable to talk about the ban as he was involved in a lawsuit with Twitch. The lawsuit was eventually settled and both parties swore to never speak about what happened. However, an ex-Twitch employee eventually revealed that Dr Disrespect was banned for allegedly inappropriately messaging a minor and supposedly planning to meet with the minor at TwitchCon. It led to a massive backlash against Dr Disrespect and ultimately caused him to be ousted from his own video game studio, Midnight Society. Dr Disrespect co-founded the company back in 2021 with other industry veterans who have worked on FPS games like Call of Duty and Halo.

Dr Disrespect had worked as a map designer at Sledgehammer Games before committing to streaming, so he knew a thing or two about game design. Midnight Society was working on a new FPS called Deadrop which was being developed in tandem with fan feedback. The studio allowed players to play the game as it was being made so they could help shape the game and ensure the studio was creating something that fans enjoyed. Sadly, that will no longer continue. Midnight Society shuttered its doors earlier this week, a little over half a year since getting rid of Dr Disrespect and in turn canceled Deadrop.

Dr Disrespect Claims Midnight Society Firing Was “Poorly Handled”

Dr Disrespect addressed the closure of Midnight Society on a recent stream, noting how he is now free to say whatever he wants as a result of the studio no longer existing. He noted that the investigation that led to him leaving the company was “poorly handled” and there wasn’t any actual investigation. He noted that the tweet that announced his dismissal from Midnight Society wasn’t approved by him and it should’ve never gone out. A viewer also called co-founder Robert Bowling a clown, to which Dr Disrespect noted “Don’t get me fu**ing started on that guy.”

Of course, this all goes without saying that this is Dr Disrespect’s side of the story. Dr Disrespect admitted to inappropriately messaging a minor before later backtracking on these claims, so he’s not exactly always a reliable narrator. We were never privy to the details of the “investigation” conducted against him nor do we know what went down behind the scenes. It seems unlikely that Midnight Society would drop the face of their game that already had some controversies without cause. However, we may never know the full story. Robert Bowling has seemingly disappeared from social media, wiping all of his tweets from his Twitter account. Maybe he will return to tell his side of things eventually, but it’s clear the entire situation was a huge mess.