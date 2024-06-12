Dragon Age: The Veilguard Will Have Photo Mode

While there was some initial trepidation voiced by Dragon Age fans following the reveal trailer unveiled by BioWare at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9th, these concerns have mostly subsided following an extended gameplay trailer the studio shared in the morning hours of June 11th. Now that the initial worries regarding style have mostly subsided, hopefully discussions can instead focus on how stunning the environments we've already seen are – and the companions too, of course. Outside of the two trailers there has been plenty of additional information revealed regarding character creation, romance details, surface companion characteristics, and more thanks to various interviews and early previews during Summer Game Fest.

One of these reveals is that Dragon Age: The Veilguard will include a photo mode, as was revealed in DigitalTrends' preview, though players will have to wait for details beyond that given we've only received the confirmation thus far. That's definitely enough to get people plenty excited to document their adventure, as the art direction for these rich environments is being praised ahead of time now due to various screenshots that have been shared, some of which you can see below:

Outside of scenic photos captured in The Veilguard environments, players will also more than likely enjoy documenting the relationships they develop with the seven different companion options in the game, be it a romantic relationship or otherwise, as the characters' visual designs and individual skills all already seem like the perfect subject for an in-game camera. Additionally, the character creator already sounds impressive based on early information, and we definitely know players will be designing both their Rook, the protagonist for this game, and their Inquisitor from Dragon Age: Inquisition (or creating a new one if they never played), and having the opportunity to showcase their original characters through photo mode will undoubtedly be appreciated.

Photo mode is becoming fairly standard for larger titles, particularly with detailed fantasy environments or atmospheric environments to explore and detailed character design supported by current generation graphics capabilities. Games that have released without a photo mode like Alan Wake 2 regularly circle back to implement an in-game photography capability later on, as will also be the case with last year's critical darling Baldur's Gate 3 when Larian Studios adds in photo mode.

More additional news for the game is coming soon, as BioWare will host Developer Discord Q&A on June 14th at 10am PT, while on the 18th Game Informer will publish a cover story for the game. Dragon Age: The Veilguard is coming to PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 in fall 2024 and can be added to your wishlist now.

