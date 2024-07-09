Dragon Age: The Veilguard Reveals New Details About Romance and Relationships

Dragon Age: The Veilguard has been in development for around a decade, but developer Bioware is almost ready to release the next entry in the beloved series. Previously called Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, Veilguard received its big reveal earlier this year and is on track to launch this fall. We don’t have a firm release date for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, but Bioware has been releasing nuggets of new information since its June reveal. Today, the team dropped new details about how relationships and romance will work, giving players a better idea of how they’ll be managing their companions when The Veilguard launches later this year.

The new information from Bioware comes from an interview the developers did with Game Informer. They talked about how choices you make regarding your companions and the world as a whole will influence your relationship with those companions. As you play through the game and make more choices, you’ll start to level up your Relationship Level with each companion. After every level-up, you’ll get to select a specific skill for that companion to use, giving them even more utility on the battlefield. You’ll be able to earn five skills, but only three can be active at once, leading to some agonizing decisions when deciding your party makeup.

Of course, it’s only your companion’s skill tree that is influenced by how you build relationships. Every companion can also be romanced, though Bioware made it clear that “each romance has a very different flavor.” It’s also worth noting that Bioware has previously said that companions in Dragon Age: The Veilguard can fall in love with each other, which means choices you make while interacting with one character can lead them into a romance with another. From the interview, we still don’t know if having two companions falling into a romance with each other locks the player out forming one with them, but that would make sense for most of them considering how much focus Bioware is putting on decision-making.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard doesn’t have an official release date yet. Bioware has said several times that it’s on track to release this year, so unless something major happens during the late stages of development, it shouldn’t slip to 2025. When it does launch, Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.