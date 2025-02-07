Marvel Rivals Funko Pops Are Here

Funko has seen how much love the new video game Marvel Rivals has received, and they wanted to add to the fan-fever. The latest drop from Funko includes characters from the Marvel Universe that appear in the popular third-person hero shooter, complete with their unique looks from the game. The wave includes Doctor Doom, Magneto, and Iron Man with a super-sized figure of Galactus’ daughter Galacta. Pre-orders will be available staring today, February 7th at 12pm ET here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth. Direct links will be added to the list below after the launch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel Rivals Valentine’s Day Event Leaked

Marvel Rivals started its year off strong with their Lunar New Year Bonus event, which is about to come to an end, and they also had their Fortune & Colors event running at the same time, also coming to an end in a few days. So what’s next after that? A new leak shows that a Valentine’s Day event will be the next focus for the online game.

According to a leak from @XOX_LEAK, a Valentine’s Day themed event will immediately follow once the Fortune & Colors event ends on February 14th. The new event will supposedly run from February 14th at 4 AM EST through March 6th at 3:59 AM EST. Unfortunately that’s all we know so far, but hopefully as we near the date new details about the event will be revealed.

Fans have not stopped theorizing on what they hope the new event will bring. Some have requested that Hawkeye be given a Cupid skin that would turn his arrows into loving nips instead of deadly ones. Others have hoped for Cloak and Dagger to get a new Valentine’s skin. Meanwhile I think it would be adorable to see any of the characters adored with pink and red hearts. Can’t you just imagine Jeff with a cute pink tutu?



Marvel Rivals is currently available to play on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S