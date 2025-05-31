Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Players Still Don’t Understand This Feature Months Later

Since its October 2024 release, Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero has earned a solid place in the DBZ gaming ranks. With a Very Positive rating on Steam, many gamers feel this latest game delivers on the graphics and gameplay that fans crave. Plus, thanks to regular DLC installments, gamers keep getting new playable characters that keep things feeling fresh. That said, not every feature in Sparking! Zero is easy to understand. In fact, gamers confess that they’re still struggling to get a handle on one of the game’s mechanics even months after release.

Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero is a fighting game at its core, with a story mode to keep single-player gameplay engaging. With over 180 fighters and counting, Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero gives gamers plenty of fighting styles to try on for size. However, the game’s beam clash battle mechanic has players confused. As one Redditor recently shared, even with over 300 hours in the same, some fans are struggling to use the beam clash to its best advantage.

Kind of like hitting the accelerator button at the precise moment in Mario Kart, the beam clash mechanic relies largely on timing. As a result, even seasoned Sparking! Zero fans are struggling to get a grip on the feature’s full potential.

How Beam Clash Works in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero

As many gamers note in response to @FreedomOwn2329’s plea, the beam clash mini-game in Sparking! Zero requires both patience and precision. With beam clash, the two opponents face off to supercharge their attack, with the stronger attack winning out. Only, it’s not so simple thanks to just how confusing the beam clash mini-game actually is. Though it’s modeled after the Ultimate mini-game in Dragon Ball Budokai 3, not everyone has that prior experience to rely on. And it’s just different enough to be tricky even if you do. In fact, even seasoned players disagree about the best strategy to utilize here.

The black beam clash bar fills up with orange, and the idea is that you want to hit the button at the optimal amount of boost. However, gamers have some seriously differing opinions on the best way to approach this. A few players suggest just waiting for the bar to fill on its own, while others offer various methods for hitting the “boost” button to charge more quickly. Some say you should spam the button, while others suggest a targeted boost strategy of one or two goes before finally pulling the trigger on the attack. Regardless, you want to hit the final button at the precise moment when the bar is at its fullest, which can be tricky to time due to lag with online connections in multiplayer.

Another reason gamers can’t get a handle on the beam clash mechanic is that it doesn’t actually come up all that often in-game. In fact, some players say they have yet to actually experience one outside of the tutorial. So, thankfully, not fully understanding the beam clash mechanic won’t necessarily end your Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero career. Even so, players would love to get a more definitive answer on how, exactly, this feature is supposed to work.

Have you mastered the beam clash in Sparking! Zero? Share your technique or just your bragging rights in the comments below.