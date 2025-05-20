Dragon’s Dogma 2 Is Cheaper Than Ever Before Thanks to 1-Day Sale

Capcom’s Dragon’s Dogma 2 arrived in 2024 as the highly anticipated follow-up to the original Dragon’s Dogma. With nearly a 10-year gap between them, fans were eager to see the next entry in the series. Although the game has a somewhat Mixed rating on Steam, many fans of the series say it’s a great follow-up, offering enjoyable gameplay that makes players work to earn their progress. As a relatively recent release, Dragon’s Dogma 2 typically costs gamers a pretty penny. But thanks to a flash sale on Fanatical, you can get Dragon’s Dogma 2 for its lowest-ever price for PC.

Like the first installment, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a single-player, narrative-driven RPG. Players can customize their character’s appearance, vocation, and party makeup to create their own unique experience of the game’s fantasy world. The game received an 86 Metacritic Rating when it came out last year, earning a slightly less favorable but still decent reception from fans. For gamers who enjoy the grind of challenging combat and exploring a vast world, Dragon’s Dogma 2 will likely deliver.

At full price, Dragon’s Dogma 2 will run gamers a AAA price of $69.99 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, or PC. However, the current Fanatical deal marks the game down 54%. That means gamers looking to play Dragon’s Dogma 2 on PC can grab the Standard Edition for just $32.54. The sale is live on May 20th and will run for 24 hours only, so if you want to get a great discount on Dragon’s Dogma 2 on Steam, you’d better act fast!

For those eager for an upgrade, the Deluxe Edition is also included in the sale. It’s marked down 48%, bringing the regular $80 price down to $41.59. At essentially half off for either the Standard or Deluxe Editions, this is by far the best sale price for Dragon’s Dogma 2 on Steam.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Standard Edition vs. Deluxe Edition

If you’re trying to decide which version of Dragon’s Dogma 2 to grab while it’s on sale, let’s break down what you get with the Deluxe Edition versus the standard.

With the Standard Edition of Dragon’s Dogma 2 on Fanatical, you’ll get a Steam key for the base game. And that’s pretty much it, no special add-ons or DLC included. That said, the Standard Game has received a few free updates since launch, improving its performance over time.

The Deluxe Edition bonuses for Dragon’s Dogma 2

The Deluxe Edition, however, will come with a decent list of in-game perks. Here’s what you can expect to get, in addition to a Steam code for Dragon’s Dogma 2:

A Boon for Adventurers – New Journey Pack, which includes the following: Explorer’s Camping Kit – Camping Gear Dragon’s Dogma Music & Sound Collection – Custom Sounds Harpysnare Smoke Beacons – Harpy Lure Item Heartfelt Pendant – A Thoughtful Gift Ambivalent Rift Incense – Change Pawn Inclinations Makeshift Gaol Key – Escape from gaol! Art of Metamorphosis – Character Editor Wakestone – Restore the dead to life! 1500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift



For gamers who want to start their Dragon’s Dogma 2 adventure with a little extra gear, that’s not a bad deal for a little under $10 more. That said, this deal won’t last long. The Fanatical discount on the Standard Edition Dragon’s Dogma 2 is only live until the end of the day on May 21st. The Deluxe Edition discount, however, will be around a bit longer and is set to expire on June 1st.