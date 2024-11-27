Dragon’s Dogma 2 Is Cheaper Than Ever Before for 1 Day Only

One of the year’s biggest titles is getting a rare sale for Black Friday. Capcom’s fantastical RPG Dragon’s Dogma 2, specifically the Steam version, is over 50% off for only 24 hours. The series is one of Capcom’s finest, despite not having as many entries as other Capcom titles like Resident Evil and Dead Rising. While it changes with each entry, it usually follows an Arisen, a person whose heart is taken by a dragon, on a quest to slay said dragon and save the world.

Despite having only two mainline titles, Dragon’s Dogma, which started in 2012, had a mobile title, an online version, and a Netflix series. The titles always keep the formula of open-world action-RPG gameplay, all taking place in a medieval fantasy setting. Dragon Dogma 2, released more than a decade after the original in March, brings the series to a whole new audience and console generation. With this entry, you can customize your character and have AI-controlled party members, called Pawns, aid you in battle and accompany you. The Pawns can also be customized however you choose. If any of this sounds up your alley, you can get in on it at a fantastic price.

There have been a few good deals for the title, though this one is a must. Fanatical is holding a Black Friday flash sale with a couple of hot titles that change every 24 hours. They include Dave the Diver, Frostpunk 2, Control: Ultimate Edition, and, of course, Dragon’s Dogma 2. While Control has the deepest price cut, Dragon’s Dogma is one of the more recent games, outside of Frostpunk 2. From its original $69.99 price tag on Steam, it’s been cut down 54% to $32.45. You can access the deal via the link here. For a game that can be over 55 hours, that’s a pretty solid deal. It’s important to note that the sale is only available on Fanatical and only for Steam. There is a 7% discount for Xbox, though the title is currently on sale for $41.99 on the Xbox store.

The reception to Dragon’s Dogma 2 was rather positive. Metacritic gave the title an 86 critics score, while audiences rated it a 6.4. Much of the criticism came for the rather dated graphics and enemy variety, but praised the open-world and NPCs, especially the Sphinx. Despite that, there was some controversy regarding microtransactions, as the title employs paying for fast travel and reviving dead party members. However, Capcom has updated the title to fix some of those issues, including raising the find rate of payable items like the Art of Metamorphosis.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is just one of the many successful titles Capcom has launched in the past few years. Their track record has been remarkable, especially from where they were before. They even made successful remakes of Resident Evil 2, 3, and 4, which many felt would be impossible. Still, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is one of the year’s best titles and has also garnered a nomination at The Game Awards. The game is nominated for the highly competitive Best Role-Playing Game, alongside titles like Metaphor: ReFantazio and Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

As mentioned before, the $32.45 deal for Dragon’s Dogma 2 on Steam is available on Fanatical here. The deal will only last for 24 hours, so if high-fantasy action-RPG gameplay is your thing, this is one you might not want to miss.