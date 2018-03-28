Someone Converted Tons of Elder Scrolls and Fable Items for Dungeons & Dragons

A dedicated fan converted dozens of items from the Fables and Elder Scrolls franchise into homebrewed weapons and artifacts for Dungeons & Dragons.

Yesterday, a Reddit user that goes by “Gonji89” posted their list of homebrewed Dungeons & Dragons weapons that were inspired by various weapons from the Fable and Elder Scrolls franchise. The list includes popular items like the Ice Blade of the Monarch and Auriel’s Bow and could instantly turn any player into a a major threat in whatever campaign they’re playing.

Both Fable and the Elder Scrolls series share some similarities with the worlds of Dungeons & Dragons. In addition with sharing many of the same fantasy elements (the Elder Scrolls game notably features both dungeons and dragons in its games), all three games have an open world aspect to them. While there are set storylines to follow, there’s a lot of freedom involved and players can often get caught up in a countless number of sidequests.

The nice thing about these homebrew items is that they clearly try to replicate their original effects for a Dungeons & Dragons campaign. Some of the items are ridiculously overpowered, but its maker noted that these items were OP in their original games, too. For instance, Auriel’s Bow gets a +3 bonus to all attack and damage rolls and does a whopping 4D8 in radiant damage against the undead. That’s an insane boost, but it is comparable to the bow’s ability in Skyrim, in which it did triple damage against undead creatures.

A lot of the items have built in effects that force opponents to make saves. The Blackwater Blade causes exhaustion, while the Debaser curses those cut or stabbed by its blade. Several of the items also transfer health from opponents to its users. For instance, the Ebony Blade automatically heals a player equal to the amount of damage that was dealt against it.

“Gonji89” does note that there’s more tinkering to be done with many of the items and that he hopes to eventually add more items into the document. You can check out the homebrew items here and see if there’s any classic Elder Scrolls weapons that you’d like to incorporate into your own D&D campaign.