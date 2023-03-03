Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Seemingly Reveals First Image From Movie, Showing Iconic Location

✖

The directors of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves seemingly showed off a first look at their upcoming movie, which shows what appears to be an iconic Dungeons & Dragons locale. Yesterday, directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley revealed the title of their upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie during a D&D Direct presentation. While the news focused on the title of the movie itself - Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves - the duo also had what appeared to be an easter egg for fans on the monitor behind them during their announcement. The monitor shows what appears to be a still from the upcoming movie, which shows what appears to be the city of Neverwinter as viewed from the sea. Castle Never appears prominently in the still, with several of the castle's towers and bridges visible. Compare the still below with Castle Never's depiction in the Neverwinter video game.

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

It's not exactly a surprise that Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will feature Neverwinter. The city is one of the most prominent locations in the Forgotten Realms, the confirmed setting of the D&D movie. Additionally, set pictures taken last year showed banners featuring the crest of Neverwinter, which seemed to hint that Neverwinter would be involved in the movie. Additionally, a synopsis of the film registered at the US Copyright Office stated that the movie's plot would involve a plot for a conman to become the Lord of Neverwinter. We will note that eOne told ComicBook.com that the film's synopsis was inaccurate last year.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will star Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Regé-Jean Page, Hugh Grant, and Sophia Lillis, with Grant playing the villain of the film. The movie was originally supposed to be released in July 2021, but was delayed to November 2021 and then May 2022 due to the COVID pandemic. Daley and Goldstein were announced as the directors of the movie back in 2019, but casting for the movie didn't start until December 2020. Filming for the movie only started in April 2021, and the movie's release was pushed back again last year.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released on March 3, 2023.