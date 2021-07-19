Dungeons & Dragons Metal Dice Set Gets a Huge Coupon Deal on Amazon

Sales of this metal Dungeons and Dragons dice 2-pack bundle are up 34,747% on Amazon in the last 24 hours, putting it near the top of Amazon's Movers & Shakers category. That probably has something to do with the fact that there is a clickable coupon attached to it that slashes the price by 30% - bringing the price down to around $18. Grab the deal here on Amazon while it lasts.

The bundle includes zinc alloy D&D dice sets in antique iron and a set in ancient brass colors - both include a d4, d6, d8, d10, d10 (00-90), d12, and d20. According to the description, the size of the dice are slightly bigger than standard and they appear to be pretty hefty. The reviews on Amazon are also stellar.

Note that the Amazon listing for the metal D&D dice bundle also includes a ton of different styles, though the antique iron and ancient brass bundle is the only one that is this heavily discounted. That said, the coupon could disappear at any time, so grab a set while you can.

