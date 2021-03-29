Dungeons & Dragons Is Getting a Gargantuan Tiamat Figure the Size of a Large Cat

✖

Dungeons & Dragons is getting its most expensive and impressive figure yet. WizKids announced that they are releasing a new gargantuan-sized figure of Tiamat, the fearsome five-headed goddess of chromatic dragons. The impressive figure is one the largest ever released by WizKids - the figure stands nearly 15 inches high, has a wingspan of 28.9 inches and sits 16.8 inches long. While Tiamat will likely sit in a place of honor in any D&D fan's home, it is technically a figure meant for the tabletop - the figure sits on a clear, flat stand meant for grid combat.

Tiamat is one of the most iconic D&D villains, a five-headed dragon goddess with multiple dragon consorts and an entire cult dedicated to her worship. The dragon goddess appeared in the 1980s Dungeons & Dragons show as one of the primary antagonists and has made frequent appearances in various D&D adventures. More recently, Tiamat was the subject of the two-part adventure Tyranny of Dragons, which featured the Cult of the Dragon attempting to summon Tiamat to the Forgotten Realms, and Baldur's Gate: Descent Into Avernus, where players could encounter her in her lair in the Nine Hells. Notably, actor Joe Manganiello's character Arkhan the Cruel is a worshipper of Tiamat who gained the legendary Hand of Vecna artifact during his attempts to free Tiamat from her prison.

The Tiamat figure is the latest in a series of impressive Dungeons & Dragons figures released by WizKids. The company has released "huge" figures of all five adult chromatic dragons and has also released impressive figures of an adult sapphire dragon and the chardalyn dragon construct featured in Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden. The company also recently released a gargantuan figure of the ancient white dragon Arveiaturace, which also appears in Rime of the Frostmaiden.

The Tiamat figure is available for pre-order on WizKids' website and costs $399.