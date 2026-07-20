EA Sports College Football 27 on Sale for First Time 11 Days After Release

EA Sports College Football 27 l has gone on sale for the very first time, 11 days after its release on July 9 via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. At launch, it cost $70, but right now it’s available for cheaper than this thanks to a limited-time discount. A meatier discount for the game will almost certainly arrive this holiday season. Even before this, an appreciable discount may arrive at the end of August when the college football season starts. And, of course, anyone who can wait until 2027 to pick up the college football sim will get it on deep discount. In the meantime, it’s 10% off.

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The new and first-time discount for the EA game comes courtesy of the Xbox Store, which means it is limited to the Xbox Series X version. The PlayStation Store and Steam have yet to discount the PS5 and PC versions of the game, respectively. As a result of this discount, the Xbox Series X version of EA Sports College Football is available for $62.99. Usually, the Xbox Store provides information on when a discount ends, but oddly enough this information is not available in this instance, perhaps to entice those interested in act.

EA Sports College Football 27 is not available via EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and won’t be for another six months, at least. To this end, buying the game is the only option to play it right now. Is it worth playing, let alone dropping $63/$70 on? Maybe not. Not only is the game missing key players, but it’s the lowest-scoring installment to date, despite making some important changes from its predecessors. The previous two games earned 82 and 83 on Metacritic. EA Sports College Football 207 has a 77. And its user reviews are even worse. To this end, on Steam, it only has a 39% approval rating. On the PlayStation Store, it barely has 3/5 stars. And then on the Xbox Store, it only has a little over 2/5 stars. That said, it is worth highlighting that many of the negative user reviews criticize business decisions made around the game — locking free content in previous games behind paywalls — more so than the actual gameplay, which is basically the same as the last two games.

Those on a budget are best waiting for the college football season to begin, and a more appreciable discount likely arriving. Until then, though, this may be the only discount, so it could be worth jumping on for those who can’t wait to play the new EA game.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.