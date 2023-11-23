EA Sports FC 24 Secures Rights to UEFA Euro 2024

One of the biggest reasons EA Sports FC 24 (and FIFA before it) has become the biggest name in video game soccer is that its developer Electronic Arts has secured just about every major license in the real-world sport. However, this year marks the first time EA doesn't have the FIFA license, which means it wouldn't have access to the World Cup if that event was happening this cycle. Fortunately, fans of major tournaments aren't going to be left out to dry, as EA announced today that it has secured the rights to the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament, and it will be coming to EA Sports FC 24 as a free update next year.

EAFC fans, particularly those who play Ultimate Team, are already reaping the benefits. If you log into the mode between now and December 18, you'll gain a free card celebrating the partnership. The six options for the promo are Federico Chiesa, Ousmane Dembele, Jack Grealish, Alvaro Morata, Virgil van Dijk, and Florian Wirtz. Those players will be randomly given out on December 18, and many of them could be solid additions to your Ultimate Team lineup.

Where it gets exciting is when EA adds the competition to EA Sports FC 24 next summer. It will be a free update to the game and will include a ton of Ultimate Team content. If you weren't playing back in FIFA 21, you wouldn't know how incredible the content was during that year's version of the Euros. EA dropped several absolutely massive players into the game, including big names like Neymar, Phil Foden, and Paul Pogba. Plus, those players upgraded throughout their tournaments, making them even stronger and giving FIFA players some surprisingly usable cards by the end of the summer. Obviously, we don't know if EA will bring back the Festival of FUTball promo this year, but it's safe to assume they'll pull out all the stops.

EA Sports FC 24 Black Friday

UEFA EURO 2024 is in the club. Take home the trophy this summer.



Play now and receive a permanent UEFA EURO 2024 player in your Ultimate Team from December. Learn more: https://t.co/yIl6XolJyl pic.twitter.com/gT7zzgrF4e — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) November 23, 2023

With Black Friday quickly approaching, EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team players are prepping for a massive promo. It will include a juiced new promo team. Leaks are currently claiming that fans will have around 20 upgraded Icons in packs as well as all kinds of modern-day players. Plus, there will be flash Squad Building Challenges, giving players easy ways to get cheap packs. On top of all that, there will be a ton of new packs in the store that you can spend your in-game or real-world money on if that's something you decide to do.

It's safe to say that there will be a huge influx of new players into EA Sports FC 24 over the weekend. EA is going to do everything it can to get those players to start playing Ultimate Team and spend money on the game mode. That doesn't mean you have to buy FC Points, but it's one of the best times of the year to do so.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.